Brazilian President's state visit to boost bilateral strategic partnership

HÀ NỘI — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's state visit to Việt Nam is set to boost bilateral ties, with a strong focus on advancing cooperation in pivotal sectors such as renewable energy, manufacturing, high-tech agriculture, biofuels, education and climate change response.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bùi Văn Nghị highlighted in a recent interview with Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that this visit, scheduled from March 27-29, follows the elevation of Việt Nam-Brazil relations to a strategic partnership during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's participation in the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024.

This upgrade underscores the robust, practical and effective development of bilateral ties and marks a significant leap in political and diplomatic relations. Việt Nam is the first ASEAN nation to form a strategic partnership with Brazil in South America, while Brazil stands as the first South American nation to upgrade ties with Việt Nam to this level.

President Lula da Silva's visit signals both nations' dedication to enhancing the Việt Nam-Brazil Strategic Partnership with concrete actions that promote substantive cooperation. Discussions are expected to centre on advancing collaboration in politics, security, trade, investment, science and technology, culture, and climate change at an elevated level.

The visit is expected to offer a valuable opportunity for both countries' leaders to outline specific initiatives to operationalise the strategic partnership framework, turning political commitments into practical cooperation programmes. Strengthening ties with Brazil, South America's largest economy and a regional leader, will help Việt Nam diversify economic partners and unlock new growth prospects across vital industries.

In light of global uncertainties, Ambassador Nghị noted that both nations are poised to identify tangible measures to expand trade, investment, and market access. Ministries, sectors, and enterprises from both sides are expected to sign cooperation agreements to establish a conducive legal framework for future initiatives, ensuring long-term mutual benefits.

Việt Nam is also hopeful that Brazil will soon recognise its market economy status and accelerate negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Việt Nam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR). This agreement is seen as a critical step forward in boosting bilateral economic ties.

Beyond trade and investment, the visit is expected to foster collaboration in other sectors such as tourism, aviation, seaports, and logistics. These areas hold significant potential for both countries yet remain underutilised. Expanding cooperation in these domains is expected to further invigorate bilateral relations.

Ambassador Nghị emphasised that Việt Nam and Brazil can jointly advance global initiatives in environmental protection, peacekeeping, and sustainable development. By leveraging international cooperation mechanisms, both nations aim to contribute to addressing pressing global challenges and fostering a world of peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development, he noted.

President Lula da Silva’s visit marks a milestone in strengthening comprehensive, sustainable, and effective cooperation, aligning with the aspirations of both nations while reinforcing their roles on regional and global platforms. The visit is poised to unlock fresh opportunities, not only for bilateral growth but also for regional and global stability and prosperity.

In preparation for the visit, the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil has collaborated with authorities in both countries to organise business networking events, exploring economic, trade, investment and educational cooperation prospects. Brazilian businesses have expressed keen interest in Vietnamese exports such as rice, coffee, cashew nuts, tropical fruits, garments, footwear, electronics, ceramics, handicrafts and household goods.

It has also engaged with Brazilian legislative bodies and the trade bloc MERCOSUR parliamentarians to advocate for the Việt Nam-MERCOSUR FTA negotiations. Additionally, the embassy has worked with major Brazilian corporations such as JBS S.A., the world’s largest meat processing company, to promote agricultural collaboration, including introducing Brazilian palm varieties and quail production in Việt Nam. — VNS