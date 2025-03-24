Resolution 57: a game changer for VNU-HCM, HCM City innovation

Nguyễn Diệp

HCM CITY — As a leading education and research hub in Việt Nam, the Việt Nam National University- HCM City (VNU-HCM) has consistently innovated to enhance the quality of education and scientific research, significantly contributing to HCM City's and the nation's sustainable growth. However, to fully unlock its potential as a key university centre, VNU-HCM requires appropriate mechanisms and policies to address existing challenges, expand cooperation opportunities, and apply research results effectively in practice.

Currently, the Politburo's Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation not only provides favourable conditions for VNU-HCM’s strong development but also enables the city to maximise its high-quality human resources, promote science and technology, foster innovation, and accelerate digital transformation.

Việt Nam News reporter Nguyễn Diệp speak with Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai, vice chancellor of VNU-HCM, to gain further insights into VNU-HCM’s plans and directions in implementing the Resolution 57.

Could you elaborate on what key programmes and strategic initiatives that VNU-HCM has put in place to effectively implement the resolution’s breakthrough mechanisms?

Currently, the Party Committee of VNU-HCM is formulating an action plan in alignment with Resolution 57. This resolution holds tremendous significance for a university like VNU-HCM, providing a crucial opportunity to advance both scientific research and education. The university administration has assigned various tasks to relevant departments.

For instance, the Science and Technology Department is developing key research programmes that capitalise on VNU-HCM’s strengths. In addition, the university is designing talent training programmes at multiple levels, including undergraduate, engineering, master’s, and doctoral degrees. It also aims to leverage new policies to offer scholarships and tuition support for postgraduate education.

Furthermore, VNU-HCM has launched the VNU350 programme, which seeks to attract outstanding scientists to work at the university. The university has also established a visiting professor programme to invite globally renowned researchers and industry experts to participate in teaching, research and student mentorship.

It is preparing a roundtable discussion on a pilot project for appointing professors and associate professors at VNU-HCM, aligning well with the objectives outlined in the Resolution 57.

Could you provide more details about the VNU350 programme? In what ways does this initiative support young researchers and strengthen scientific research activities at VNU-HCM?

The VNU350 programme aims to recruit 350 leading scientists from around the world to work at VNU-HCM. The university has introduced special policies to attract theese experts.

First, it prioritises recruiting established scientists with outstanding research achievements. Second, it focuses on young researchers with excellent academic records who have graduated from top global universities, inviting them to become faculty members and researchers at VNU-HCM.

When these experts are recruited by our member universities, aside from their salaries, VNU-HCM provides additional funding for research activities. This support enables them to engage in both teaching and research under optimal conditions.

So far, the university has successfully recruited 27 distinguished scientists, and it plans to expand this initiative with the visiting professor programme. Many prominent scientists currently working at leading universities and global corporations will be invited to contribute through guest lectures, research supervision, and project collaborations. It will also provide competitive compensation to encourage their participation.

VNU-HCM has faced longstanding challenges in its development. With the strategic initiatives outlined in the Resolution 57, what key issues do you anticipate will be addressed, and how will these initiatives help overcome them?

Previously, VNU-HCM was tasked with drafting two strategic proposals under resolutions 24 and 45. While we completed the proposals, implementation was extremely challenging. Resolution 57 is expected to remove these obstacles.

One of the biggest issues we faced was bureaucratic hurdles in approval processes for scientific research projects, including funding, project assessment, and commercialisation.

For instance, researchers developing innovative projects using Government funds could not commercialise their results. The research outcomes often remained unused because they could not be transferred to the private sector. Resolution 57 introduces new mechanisms to address this issue, enabling technology transfer and commercialisation.

In addition, the resolution allows VNU-HCM to introduce salary reforms, scholarship programmes, and financial support for postgraduate students, helping to attract and retain top talent. This is critical for developing a highly skilled workforce in science and technology.

Another major challenge was public-private collaboration and the utilisation of local funding for scientific research. As a centrally managed university, VNU-HCM was unable to access the city’s budget for joint research projects, limiting the university’s ability to collaborate effectively with local industries and government agencies.

Resolution 57, along with Government Resolution 03, provides new policy frameworks for enhanced cooperation between VNU-HCM and HCM City, allowing the university to contribute more significantly to the city’s development.

With these new mechanisms in place, how will VNU-HCM align its efforts with HCM City’s development priorities, particularly in advancing science, technology, and key industries?

VNU-HCM and HCM City have always maintained a close partnership. In shaping major city policies, the university has regularly been invited to provide insights and recommendations. However, funding limitations previously hindered its participation in city-led research initiatives.

With Resolution 57, VNU-HCM expects to play a more active role in policy-making and talent development, especially in high-tech industries that HCM City prioritises.

For example, in semiconductor technology, the university has top-tier scientists, industry collaborations, and outstanding students. If the city aims to become a leader in this field, collaborating with VNU-HCM will be a strategic decision. By removing institutional bottlenecks, the university can establish smoother partnerships, accelerating technological advancements and economic growth.

With Resolution 57 as a catalyst, VNU-HCM is poised to make significant contributions to scientific research, workforce development, and industrial innovation, driving the city’s future as a global tech hub.

The resolution also provides a historic opportunity for the university to strengthen its role as a national leader in higher education, scientific research, and innovation.

By leveraging new policies and strategic collaborations, VNU-HCM will contribute significantly to the city’s vision of becoming a sustainable science and technology-driven metropolis. — VNS