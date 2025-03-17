One period of learning in life is ‘no longer optional’ as Việt Nam faces tech revolution

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has called for a nationwide push toward 'lifelong learning,' emphasising its critical role amid a global scientific and technological revolution, according to a recent article penned by the leader.

Education experts say the piece not only sets a strategic direction but serves as a rallying cry for society to embrace continuous learning. For Việt Nam to thrive in the digital era, lifelong learning must evolve from a slogan into a cultural norm and an intrinsic need for every individual, they argue.

Tống Liên Anh, an education specialist and member of the international PIMA network, said the Fourth Industrial Revolution, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), automation and rapid technological change, is reshaping job markets and societal structures.

"Lifelong learning is no longer optional - it’s a prerequisite for individuals, communities and nations to adapt and grow," she said.

The traditional model of learning once-for-a-lifetime career is obsolete, Anh added, urging people to continuously update their knowledge and skills to stay ahead of the curve.

Stable jobs in manufacturing, for instance, are being overtaken by robots that cut labour costs and boost productivity. In finance, AI systems now handle data analysis, sidelining junior analysts, while chatbots and virtual assistants have displaced thousands of call centre workers in customer service.

Even journalism faces disruption, with AI capable of producing news reports and financial summaries in seconds, reducing the demand for reporters.

This harsh reality underscores a stark choice: adapt through learning or risk obsolescence.

Yet, experts also see opportunity amid the challenge.

While technology eliminates some jobs, it also creates new industries requiring modern skills, fields that workers must prepare for even before they fully emerge.

"Lifelong learning doesn’t just help individuals cope with change; it drives societal progress," Anh said.

She argued that a workforce equipped with knowledge, skills, and a readiness to innovate will position a nation strongly in the global economy.

"The tech revolution won’t stop, but we can choose to move with it, and the only way to avoid being left behind is to keep learning and advancing," she said.

Despite its urgency, many Vietnamese still view lifelong learning as a policy-driven campaign rather than a personal imperative, as Anh noted. Overcoming this inertia requires synchronised efforts, from supportive policies and mechanisms to a shift in individual mindsets.

The key to this transformation is creating an accessible learning environment. Technology has already enabled flexible education models, such as online courses, open educational resources and short-term training programmes that allow continuous skill updates.

A credit accumulation system could further empower learners to tailor their education to their needs and circumstances.

Government and corporate support are equally vital. Some countries offer personal learning accounts to fund skill development, while progressive companies retrain employees to meet technological demands rather than replace them.

In Việt Nam, similar policies could spur proactive learning and enhance workforce competitiveness.

Beyond infrastructure, education must extend beyond classrooms into workplaces, communities, and practical experiences, via libraries, museums, cultural centres or real-world challenges.

"When people see tangible benefits, like a better job from an online course, or higher income from a new skill, they’ll embrace learning willingly," she said.

The Deputy Chair of the National Assembly’s Culture and Social Affairs Committee, Nguyễn Thị Mai Hoa, praised General Secretary Lâm’s article for sparking widespread debate on the issue.

She echoed his view that lifelong learning, a concept rooted in Party documents and President Hồ Chí Minh's teachings, has gained fresh urgency in today’s rapidly changing world.

"It’s the key to unlocking a new era," she said, stressing that a knowledge-based economy demands a highly skilled workforce capable of constant adaptation.

The chairwoman advocated for an 'open education ecosystem' that is flexible in access, resources, methods, timing, and technology to ensure that all citizens can learn.

Formal schooling, she noted, lays the foundation by fostering self-learning skills, but lifelong education hinges on modern facilities, passionate teachers and community-based models like 'lifelong learning citizens' and 'lifelong learning communities.'

"Learning is tough. Building a habit of lifelong learning is tougher still. It takes determination, persistence, and adaptability," she said, urging stronger public awareness campaigns to highlight learning as both a right and a duty.

The Ministry of Education and Training is drafting a Lifelong Learning Law to codify these principles, defining citizens’ rights and responsibilities. Hoa called for workplace incentives, such as tying promotions to skill development, to break the 'resistance' to learning and foster a culture of self-improvement.

"To stay ahead, we must learn relentlessly," she said. "Knowledge from school is finite and fades while what we gain from practise, books, and people is boundless and enduring," Hoa said. — VNS