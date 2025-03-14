Bạch Mai Hospital leads digital transformation in healthcare

Bạch Mai Hospital, a top-tier specialised hospital under the Ministry of Health, is at the forefront of the comprehensive digital transformation in Việt Nam’s healthcare sector. The implementation of electronic medical records at Bạch Mai is not only a key milestone in the digitisation of the medical system, but also a major step toward improving healthcare services for patients.

Dr Vũ Văn Giáp, deputy director of Bạch Mai Hospital, shared insights with Vietnam News Agency on the hospital’s journey toward a digital transformation.

As the first top-tier hospital to successfully implement electronic medical records, could you share the journey of this technological transformation? What challenges did Bạch Mai Hospital face and how has it reshaped operations?

Bạch Mai Hospital became the first top-tier hospital in Việt Nam to fully transition to paperless medical records on November 15, 2024. Since then, this transformation has brought significant improvements to hospital operations.

Initially, the hospital faced major infrastructure challenges, operating on outdated and fragmented IT systems with multiple disconnected software platforms. Recognising the urgent need for a radical overhaul, the hospital developed a clear strategy with a structured, day-by-day implementation plan.

To accelerate the transition, the electronic medical record system was deployed even during the Lunar New Year holiday, when patient visits are lower. This strategic move ensured a smooth and efficient rollout within a short period.

Today, patients no longer need to carry physical documents. With just a smartphone, they can complete the entire medical examination process, access their medical history, prescriptions, imaging and test results and manage their healthcare records with ease.

How has the implementation of electronic medical records and other digital applications ensured seamless hospital operations?

Bạch Mai Hospital serves 6,000 to 8,000 outpatients and over 4,000 inpatients daily. To maintain efficient and uninterrupted operations, the hospital significantly upgraded its IT infrastructure, including servers, medical devices and an integrated data-sharing network.

From clinical departments to diagnostic and imaging services, all test results are now automatically integrated into the system, allowing real-time access for doctors and ensuring seamless coordination across departments.

During the early implementation phase, the hospital encountered temporary system disruptions, but immediate solutions were implemented to minimise any impact on patient care. These proactive measures have ensured that patients receive uninterrupted, efficient medical services, without having to wait long like they used to in the past.

How has digital transformation supported doctors and medical staff in their professional work?

The shift to electronic medical records has greatly benefitted healthcare professionals. Instead of manually writing medical notes, doctors now have instant access to patients’ complete medical histories through the hospital’s integrated software system. This eliminates the need to sift through physical files, past prescriptions or old imaging scans, saving significant time for physicians.

With electronic medical records, doctors can efficiently track disease progression, assess patients' responses to treatment regimens and make real-time adjustments to prescriptions and therapies for optimal care.

Additionally, discharge summaries and medical record documentation are now automated. With a single command, doctors can instantly generate a concise summary of a patient’s medical history, clinical symptoms, lab tests and imaging results, making the discharge process faster and more efficient.

Artificial intelligence has also become an invaluable assistant to doctors, allowing them to spend more time interacting with patients and providing personalised consultations.

The digital transformation at Bạch Mai Hospital has also led to major cost savings. The hospital has eliminated the need for paper-based records, printed medical imaging (CT scans, MRIs) and office supplies, cutting expenses by hundreds of billions of đồng annually. These savings are reinvested into IT infrastructure upgrades, server systems and data transmission networks to further enhance digital healthcare services.

Furthermore, inter-hospital data integration has enabled seamless access to patient records across medical facilities. Tests conducted at lower-tier hospitals, such as CT scans and MRIs, no longer need to be repeated when patients are referred to Bạch Mai Hospital. This integration has reduced costs for both patients and the healthcare system, optimising insurance and medical resources. Currently, Bạch Mai Hospital has successfully linked medical data with hospitals in Bắc Ninh and Thái Nguyên provinces.

In the era of rapid digital transformation, what are the key factors for success?

The success of the digital transformation hinges on overcoming barriers and making decisive leadership choices. The commitment of hospital leadership is the most critical factor, along with selecting the right technological solutions. Despite the immense workload, Bạch Mai Hospital has successfully executed this transformation thanks to strong leadership and collective efforts from its medical staff.

For long-term success, Việt Nam’s healthcare system needs a unified medical software platform where each hospital can use a standardised system with affordable access, instead of independently developing costly solutions.

Moreover, modern healthcare professionals must be equipped with AI knowledge. Just as doctors once needed to learn basic computer skills, AI literacy is now essential for medical practitioners. Continuous education and adaptation to new technologies will ensure that the digital transformation in healthcare is fully realised. — VNS