Hà Nội should apply new traffic rules after a certain trial period: expert

Việt Nam News reporter Lê Hương talks with Khương Kim Tạo, former Chief of the National Traffic Safety Committee, about recent traffic issues.

What do you think about the decision of Hà Nội’s Department of Transport to ban over-16-seat coaches in some areas within the Old Quarter? The six-month trial period started on March 1.

I think this trial decision is reasonable. First, we cannot fully assess the impact of the ban yet. Second, the move is necessary to address environmental pollution and traffic congestion in the city centre. This is not just about the centre, but also about key areas such as political hubs, tourist spots, and scenic landscapes. We should establish low-emission zones as per the city’s guidelines. These zones should restrict the use of large vehicles, particularly those running on fossil fuels, while only allowing electric vehicles for environmental cleaning.

If the trial proves successful, we could expand it to other zones. Ultimately, we aim to transform the entire capital into a low-emission area while gradually developing public transport.

Instead of restricting over-16-seat coaches in some streets, I suggest we restrict them within a designated ring. Then, we can re-organise individual vehicles and public transport to better support tourists. Buses could transport tourists from one station to another.

The schedules of the over-16-seat coaches should be clear and timely, and this information should be communicated to the relevant authorities. Travel agencies can coordinate with the city’s authorities to manage tourist transport through a digital system.

Hà Nội authorities have proposed increasing fines for certain traffic violations by 1.5 to 2 times the current levels. What do you think? How can we ensure these fines are effective?

Under the Capital Law, Hà Nội authorities have the right to impose higher fines, not only for traffic violations but also in other areas. The capital city can set higher fine levels than other localities. For example, if someone dumps a pile of sand on a street in downtown Hà Nội, it's far more serious than the same action in a mountainous province like Hà Giang.

Therefore, I believe it's reasonable for Hà Nội to raise fine levels. However, we must also consider Decree 168 issued by the Government, which already includes fairly reasonable fines to encourage better behaviour among road users. Since this decree came into effect on January 1, 2025, traffic in the city has been much smoother.

I question whether we should increase the fine levels now that people are generally following the rules. The main purpose of raising fines is to ensure compliance, reduce traffic accidents, and ease congestion. But since traffic has improved, we might not need to raise the fines.

We could consider increasing fines for specific violations that cause significant consequences, such as driving under the influence of alcohol or speeding. We could trial these higher fines and then evaluate the results.

Additionally, we should allow some time to assess the effects of Decree 168 before deciding whether to raise fines further. VNS