UNICEF hails Việt Nam's public school tuition waiver policy as investment in future

March 05, 2025 - 18:30
It is necessary to ensure sufficient resources, expertise, infrastructure, and quality learning materials, and attention should be given to the costs that families still have to cover, such as textbooks, uniforms, and transport, as these expenses can pose challenges for vulnerable households
A class at Lê Quý Đôn Primary & Secondary High School in Lạng Sơn City, the northern mountainous province of Lạng Sơn. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Tuấn

HÀ NỘI — The recent decision of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Việt Nam to waive all school fees for students from kindergarten to high school levels in the public school system nationwide is a significant step toward integration and equal opportunities for all children, according to UNICEF Representative to Việt Nam Silvia Danailov.

Danailov congratulated Việt Nam on this decision, stating that it is conformable to the country’s international commitments, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Sustainable Development Goal 4.

The tuition waiver policy is a crucial investment in Việt Nam's future, enabling more children to complete their education regardless of their socio-economic background, she stressed, noting that this is a key policy during the country’s transformative development period.

Danailov suggested several key recommendations to maximise the effectiveness of this policy, saying that tuition exemption must be accompanied by efforts to ensure the quality of teaching and learning.

It is necessary to ensure sufficient resources, expertise, infrastructure, and quality learning materials, and attention should be given to the costs that families still have to cover, such as textbooks, uniforms, and transport, as these expenses can pose challenges for vulnerable households, she said.

The UNICEF official underlined the need to ensure the principles of equity and inclusion in implementing the policy, providing necessary support for children with disabilities and those in ethnic minority-inhabited areas to fully participate in and benefit from education.

Expanding access to high school education can be achieved by increasing the number of public schools and boosting investment in community-based education, including developing satellite primary schools, she noted.

Danailov said UNICEF stands ready to support Việt Nam in realising this vision by improving the ability of teachers and education administrators, and promoting digital learning opportunities, and integrating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence to assist educators. Additionally, it advocates for investments in green school models in response to climate change, as well as promoting inclusive education policies.

She called for close cooperation to ensure that all children in Việt Nam have the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed. — VNS

