Spreading the spirit of Vietnamese wrestling

Đào Hồng Sơn is a renowned Vietnamese martial artist. After winning a national judo championship, he switched to jujitsu, securing two SEA Games gold medals and World Cup titles. A skilled mixed martial arts fighter, he is also known as a wrestler and a pioneer in promoting Vietnamese traditional wrestling. Sơn spoke with The Weekend about the sport and his dream of making it more popular.

Vietnamese traditional wrestling has been practised for a long time, but it seems to have gained more public attention in recent years. What makes it special, and why do you think it is attracting so much interest?

Wrestling reflects Việt Nam’s cultural traditions, embodying both martial spirit and community solidarity. It has always been captivating—once the drum sounds, people of all ages and backgrounds gather around the mat.

In wrestling, there are no distinctions—anyone, regardless of age, wealth, or skill level, can challenge another.

Even I am surprised by the increasing interest in wrestling. It seems social media has played a major role, with videos and clips helping to bring the sport to a wider audience. I’ve shared many of my own videos, and they have attracted thousands of views, comments, and shares. This has sparked curiosity, especially in central and southern Việt Nam, where wrestling is not as widely practised.

What makes wrestling festivals so appealing? Is it just the tournaments, or is there something more?

Traditional wrestling festivals take place after Lunar New Year, mainly in the Red River Delta region.

These village wrestling events are very different from national championships. Wrestlers compete in front of thousands of enthusiastic spectators, receive cash rewards for great performances, and perform beautiful pre-match ritual dances.

For us, competing in these village tournaments is always special. Sometimes, the prize money is secondary—the thrill of stepping onto the mat, performing the ritual ceremony, and wrestling itself is what truly matters.

Our Triều Khúc Village Wrestling Festival recently went viral on social media, attracting both local and foreign wrestlers.

The festival featured notable national team members such as Nguyễn Tất Lộc and Nguyễn Thị Thanh Trúc, along with military wrestler Nguyễn Bá Dũng and Nguyễn Thị Thơ from Bắc Giang. International athletes like Masafumi Arikawa from Japan and Zakhar Dzmitrychenka from Belarus also took part, adding an exciting, diverse element to the event.

Wrestling is easy to understand, with simple rules, intense competition, and spectacular performances. These qualities make it a crowd favourite.

You have excelled in judo and jujitsu, so why do you dedicate so much time to wrestling, organising events, and promoting it through your videos?

I was born and raised in Triều Khúc, one of Việt Nam’s most famous wrestling hubs. Wrestling has been a lifelong passion for me. Even after switching to judo and jujitsu, a part of my heart has always remained with wrestling.

For years, I have participated in competitions and shared videos online. Recently, I have improved my filming and editing skills, making my videos more engaging and widely shared. As a result, more people are becoming aware of wrestling.

My main goal is to preserve and promote the cultural beauty of wrestling. There is so much to appreciate, from the pre-match ritual dance—an expression of both strength and heritage—to the intricate techniques that prove victory isn’t just about size and power.

Seeing the public’s love and support for wrestling motivates me to continue this work. I will keep pushing forward to make the sport even more popular.

Vietnamese wrestling is one of the few sports where men and women can compete together. While many support this, some object to mixed-gender matches. What are your thoughts?

All you need to participate in wrestling is good health, a love for the sport, and enthusiasm.

In the past, male and female wrestlers never competed against each other. Now that it is allowed, the audience has responded positively. Social media engagement has been excellent, showing how much interest there is in these matches.

Of course, opinions vary—some people love it, while others don’t. That’s normal in life. But from a sports perspective, most athletes are fair and respectful. They compete seriously and avoid inappropriate contact.

Participating in village wrestling brings joy and excitement. The enthusiastic support from spectators encourages all competitors to give their best and showcase the beauty of traditional Vietnamese wrestling.

More foreign athletes are joining Vietnamese wrestling tournaments. Some believe they should not participate in village festivals, arguing that it diminishes the event’s cultural identity. What is your opinion?

I don't agree with that view.

Many international athletes discovered me through my videos. They found wrestling fascinating and were eager to participate.

Their presence enhances the festival, attracting more spectators and helping to promote Vietnamese culture on a global scale.

When they come here, they want to learn and exchange experiences, just as we do. We should be proud that our wrestling is interesting enough to draw their attention. Thanks to them, our sport is gaining worldwide recognition.

Look at sumo in Japan and bokh in Mongolia—both welcome international participants while maintaining their cultural essence. As a result, they have become globally renowned sports.

I hope that Vietnamese vật (wrestling) will soon be recognised as an international sport and an intangible cultural heritage, showcasing its unique qualities to the world. VNS