Spirit of the wrestling ring

February 20, 2025 - 17:40
On the outskirts of Hà Nội, the Chi Đông wrestling festival explodes with cheers as local fighters and a visiting Belarusian MMA star grapple for glory. Experience the vibrant tradition, fuelled by community spirit and the beat of drums, where ancient sport inspires future generations

