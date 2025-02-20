Spirit of the wrestling ring

On the outskirts of Hà Nội, the Chi Đông wrestling festival explodes with cheers as local fighters and a visiting Belarusian MMA star grapple for glory. Experience the vibrant tradition, fuelled by community spirit and the beat of drums, where ancient sport inspires future generations
Hà Nội FC officially appointed coach Teguramori on Monday. The selection of a Japanese coach reflects the club leaders' desire to adopt a modern playing style, similar to the successful tenure of former coach Daiki Iwamasa.
Coaches with an A licence receive many benefits, such as the ability to participate in all ISSF events and training courses. They can use the official ISSF logo for business purposes and participate in ISSF academy seminars for free.
If Việt Nam truly wants to compete on a bigger stage, it must continue to embrace all players who are willing to wear the jersey with pride, no matter the colour of their skin or the place where they were born.