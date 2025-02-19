Marksmen win first ever Asian gold in 25m rapid fire

Shooting

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese marksmen made history by winning a gold medal in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event in the Asian Rifle / Pistol Cup 2025 on Tuesday in Bangkok, Thailand.

It was the first time that Việt Nam have won this Asian title, taking the top podium spot with 1,727 points thanks to trio Hà Minh Thành, Phạm Quang Huy and Vũ Tiến Nam.

Japan came second with 1,714 points, followed by Indonesia with 1,711 points.

Earlier in the men's individual event, Thành scored 585 points to top the qualification ranking, while Huy placed sixth with 576 points and Nam ranked at number 14, with 566 points.

Thành and Huy advanced to the finals, while Huy was disqualified after the fourth shot series. Thành qualified for the medal round and finished third, taking a bronze.

Yoon Seo Yeong of South Korea secured gold and Chiryukin Nikita of Japan won the silver.

It was second gold for Việt Nam in this tournament, after Huy and female teammate Trịnh Thu Vinh were victorious in the mixed pairs 10m air pistol last week.

So far the squad have picked up two golds, one silver and four bronzes.

The competition will end on February 22, with Vietnamese marksmen competing in the 50m rifle three position and 25m pistol events. VNS