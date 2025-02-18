Việt Nam gears up for AFC qualifiers without striker Son

Football

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese national football team face a significant challenge as they gear up for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, set to commence at the end of March.

They will be without the dynamic striker Nguyễn Xuân Son, a loss that could shake the team’s foundation, but experts suggest that this setback might not be as bad as it seems.

The qualifying journey, which extends to March 2026, will see the Vietnamese squad battling their out in six matches, five this year. The stakes are high, with four crucial matches scheduled to take place from the very first day through October.

The team is likely to navigate the majority of the qualifiers without their star forward, Son after he was injured during the ASEAN Cup 2024.

He will require at least eight months for recovery, plus an additional two to three months to regain his rhythm on the field.

Son's absence is undeniably a blow to the team's offensive strength. In the ASEAN Cup 2024, he was a powerhouse, netting seven of the Vietnamese team's total 21 goals, despite playing in only five matches. His injury in the second leg of the final against Thailand forced him off the pitch in the first half.

Beyond just his goal-scoring prowess, Son’s influence on the pitch is irreplaceable. His physicality, pressing ability and versatile finishing have elevated the overall performance of the team.

Commentator Vũ Quang Tùng expressed concern over the team’s reliance on Son’s scoring ability.

He said “The destructive power with and without Son will definitely be very different.”

Tùng emphasised the urgent need for the team to adapt and innovate their playing style in Son's absence.

“We still have Tuấn Hải, Tiến Linh, and Đình Bắc, but they cannot replicate Son’s impact on the field,” he said.

"The challenge now lies in crafting a cohesive strategy that fosters collaboration among the remaining players.

“With Son, he was the focal point for every pass. Without him, we need to develop a system that allows multiple players to shine and create breakthroughs.”

Despite these challenges, Tùng remains optimistic about the team's prospects in their group, which also includes Malaysia, Laos, and Nepal.

“Advancing through the qualifiers shouldn’t be too daunting," he said.

"However, the focus should also be on building a sustainable future. The coach has instilled confidence and has the resources to create a well-organised team that can pursue even greater ambitions.”

Former national player Phạm Mạnh Dũng shared this sentiment, asserting that Son’s absence won’t derail the team’s aspirations for the next round, given the relative weakness of their opponents.

“The current roster is diverse and capable. They can still perform admirably without Son. True challenges will arise only in the final rounds against stronger Asian teams,” Dũng said.

Dũng cautioned that even Son might find it tough to shine at the continental level.

“His Brazilian heritage gives him an edge over many Southeast Asian players, but in the broader Asian context, the competition is much tougher,” he said.

Reflecting on Son’s performance with Nam Định in the AFC Champions League Two, Dũng noted that without strong supporting players, Son struggled to make an impact.

“His success with the national team has been largely due to the support of his teammates. He can’t carry the team alone,” Dũng added.

Looking back at the second half of the ASEAN Cup final against Thailand, Dũng pointed out that even in Son's absence, the Vietnamese team held their ground and secured a convincing victory.

“This proves that we should have confidence in our current players,” he concluded. VNS