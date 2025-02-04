Nam Định FC refuses $3 Million offer for Xuân Son

NAM ĐỊNH — Nam Định FC have turned down a substantial offer from a Saudi Arabian team to buy naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son for over US$3 million.

The club’s leadership confirmed this decision, emphasising their commitment to retaining the player.

“They offered us over $3 million, but our chairman said no, Nam Định’s CEO, Nguyễn Quốc Phong said.

"He wants to keep Son to contribute to Nam Định FC and serve the Vietnamese national team when needed.”

In addition to the Saudi Arabian interest, two teams from South Korea's K-League have also expressed a desire to recruit Son through Vietnamese national team head coach Kim Sang-sik.

However, the 27-year-old striker recently stated that he is focused on his recovery from injury sustained during the ASEAN Cup 2024 and intends to remain with Nam Định for the long term.

“I have made a choice. I will spend the rest of my career with Nam Định,” Son said.

During his time with Nam Định, Son set a record for the most goals scored in a V.League 1 season. His impressive performance earned him Vietnamese citizenship, allowing him to represent the national team and shine at the ASEAN Cup 2024.

Son is widely regarded as one of the top players in Southeast Asia. He is known for his exceptional goal-scoring ability and playmaking skills. In 2024, he scored 40 goals, ranking eighth among the world's top scorers, surpassing even Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé (39 goals).

If he had not missed three matches due to regulations regarding his naturalisation, Son may have outscored legends like Cristiano Ronaldo (43 goals) and Robert Lewandowski (42 goals).

“I am completely focused on my rehabilitation treatment," Son said.

"This is a crucial part of my training programme, and I want to return to the field in top form. That is my primary goal right now.”

To acknowledge the contributions of their national players, chairman Nguyễn Văn Thiện awarded Son a luxury apartment in Hà Nội worth $1 million, while two other players, Nguyễn Văn Toàn and Nguyễn Văn Vĩ, received VNĐ500 million each. Previously, Son had been gifted two cars worth over VNĐ2 billion and more than VNĐ250 million in cash, not including tournament bonuses.

During Tết, Son celebrated the holiday with his family in Nam Định, dedicating time to training and his recovery from surgery. At a recent event where he received his gift, Son was able to stand without crutches or braces, demonstrating his commitment to recovery from the injury.

Striker Nguyễn Văn Toàn said: "This is a very meaningful gift to me. I sincerely thank chairman Thiện. When playing for the national team, he encouraged us to give our all and always considered us family."