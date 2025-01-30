Politics & Law
Home Sports

Three Vietnamese players heading to World Junior Chess Championships

January 30, 2025 - 16:35
Việt Nam will send three masters to compete at the 2025 World Junior Chess Championships later this month in Montenegro.
World rapid chess U16 champion Nguyễn Bình Vy is one of three Vietnamese masters set to compete at the 2025 World Junior Chess Championships beginning on February 23 in Montenegro. — Photo VCF

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will send three chess masters to compete at the 2025 World Junior Chess Championships later this month in Montenegro.

They are the 2024 world U14 rapid and blitz chess champion Đầu Khương Duy, the 2024 world rapid chess U16 champion Nguyễn Bình Vy and former U14 rapid and blitz chess title winner Nguyễn Thiên Ngân.

There will be two sections in the tournament, Open and Girls. A player's age as of January 1, 2025 determines their eligibility for a section.

Participants will play 11 standard chess matches from February 23 to March 8 at the Hotel Palas in Petrovac.

The Vietnamese competitors are expected to earn medals at this championship, which features 126 young chess masters from 30 countries and regions. — VNS

