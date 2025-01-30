Vietnamese cyclists to compete in Asian Road Cycling Championships

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese national cycling team are set to travel to Thailand to compete in the 2025 Asian Road Cycling Championships, taking place from February 7 to 16.

This eight-member mixed team will be led by Nguyễn Thị Thật, the first Vietnamese cyclist to secure a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics, after winning a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Championships.

Other notable cyclists include Thạch Thị Ngọc Thảo, who won a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Junior Road Cycling Championships and Phạm Lê Xuân Lộc from Military Zone 7, recognised as the best young athlete at the HCM City Television Cycling Tournament.

Vietnamese cyclists will participate in various categories, including junior mens, men's U23, women's U23 and women's road races.

The 2025 Asian Road Cycling Championships will also serve as a qualifying event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with competitors from over 30 countries and territories expected to participate. VNS