Hà Nội Police earn come-back win, through to Shopee Cup's semi-finals

Football

HÀ NỘI — Coach Mano Polking praised his players after Hà Nội Police came from behind to beat a nine-man Kuala Lumpur City 3-2 in the ASEAN Club Championship (ACC) on January 23.

The victory mean the Police remain the only unbeaten team at the tournament with four wins. They topped the Group B with 12 points and qualified for the next stage with one game in hand.

"It is a very important win for us. Hà Nội Police go on as the group winner and will play the semi-final's return leg on home soil," said Polking at the post-match conference.

"Kuala Lumpur City were the better team in the first half when we were not at our peak and our players lacked connection. I believe that our spirit helped us to come back stronger in the second half.

"Jason Quang Vinh was impressive after half time and helped improve our strength in the left wing. We managed to play tactically and carry out our plans in the second half.

"I am happy with the win. The Lunar New Year is approaching and the victory helps us have a wonderful rest with families," he said.

Kuala Lumpur began the penultimate group stage fixture brightly as Patrick Reichelt latched onto a brilliant ball over the top of the Police defence from Ryan Lambert, before shooting over Nguyễn Filip’s goal within two minutes.

But it was the visitors who went ahead in the tenth minute as Nguyễn Quang Hải brilliantly brought down a long ball from Leo Artur inside the box before firing his left-foot strike past Kuala Lumpur goalkeeper Hafizul Hakim to make it 1-0.

Miroslav Kuljanac’s side probed for an equaliser with Reichelt heading straight at the Police's custodian Filip from a free-kick, before the Vietnamese side finally found a way back in the 24th minute as Paulo Josue’s corner kick was headed in at the near post by Adrijan Rudovic.

Filip had to tip another Reichelt header over his goal at the half-hour mark, but he was unable to stop Josue’s looping header two minutes later as Kuala Lumpur gained the advantage.

Zhafri Yahya stole possession from the Police’s left wing-back Jason Quang Vinh and played through Jovan Motika whose cross towards the far post was met with a well-placed header by the KL captain.

Filip continued to be busy between the posts and had to make a diving save to deny Motika in the 41st minute as the hosts finished the half strongly.

But it was Polking’s Police who displayed more attacking initiative after the restart, with Hafizul parrying behind a curling effort from Artur in the 66th minute, although the V.League 1 side restored parity from the resulting corner kick.

Defender Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh arrived at the near post to meet Hải’s corner and cushioned it towards the far post and beyond the reach of keeper Hafizul to level the score at 2-2 in the 67th minute.

Kuala Lumpur were down to ten men when Kamal Azizi Zabri kicked out at the Police's substitute Nguyễn Đình Bắc and received a straight red card after the referee was sent to the pitch-side monitor by VAR to review the incident in the 76th minute.

The Vietnamese side went close to taking the lead in the 82nd minute when Hafizul advanced off his line to deny Alan Grafite before Artur could not keep his header down from point-blank range on the follow up.

Kuala Lumpur then did well to deny Lê Văn Đô and Phan Văn Đức before the hosts were reduced to nine men when Josue received the marching orders after a tussle with Trần Đình Trọng in the 88th minute.

The Police’s incessant pressure finally paid dividends when Hafizul saved a Bắc shot from inside the box, but Đô turned home on the rebound to send Polking’s side through to the knockout stages with a game to spare.

They will wrap up their group stage campaign against Indonesia’s Borneo FC Samarinda on February 6, while Kuala Lumpur will visit Thai League 1 side Buriram on the same day. VNS