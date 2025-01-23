Thanh Hóa aim for three points hosting Svay Rieng in ACC match

Football

HÀ NỘI — Đông Á Thanh Hóa want to secure three points when hosting Cambodian Svay Rieng in the Group A match of the ASEAN Club Championship (ACC) on January 22.

A win will help coach Velizar Popov and his side take the lead position of the group back, after an unexpected draw to Pathum United early this month.

It will be the first meeting between the two teams. Thanh Hóa are currently in top position of the domestic league and are enjoying an unbeatable streak across all 12 matches in the competition. Meanwhile Svay Rieng dominated their tournament with nine wins out of ten locally and but suffered two losses in a row at the ACC.

Popov will field his strongest players for the game, but he admitted that his team, especially captain Doãn Ngọc Tân, were overloaded. The team played four matches in 14 days while Tân played 11 matches in five weeks, for either the national team or Thanh Hóa.

"The thick schedule is really tough. We have to rotate the starting line-up, carefully pick players for each game," said Popov at a press conference on January 21.

"I just hope Tân will be fine after playing so many games recently. He has to take charge of the team because we have not enough high quality substitutes due to injuries."

Talking about the rival team, Popov said he knew Cambodian players had a good technique and had many strong points. Svay Rieng were home to many national team players and three quality foreigners, so on a par in terms of quality with Thanh Hóa.

Midfielder and ccaptain Tân admitted he was a little tired, but would try his best to accelerate his recovery and be ready for the game.

'Since early December I played more than ten games for the national team and the club. I am exhausted, but I am trying to maintain a good diet and get lots of rest to recharge and be full of energy to play in the ACC," he said.

"Thanh Hóa wants to win in the last two group round matches, to earn a place in the semi-finals and our whole team will give it their all to make it come true."

In the opposing side, coach Jose Munoz of Svay Rieng is also looking for a win on the Thanh Hóa field.

The team are currently in fifth position, but with three points, the squad will open the door to the next round.

“Even though we don't have much time to prepare, we will try our best to win," said Munoz.

"This match is as meaningful as the final. The group stage has only five matches so we can't make any mistakes and we need these three points." — VNS