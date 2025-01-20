Weightlifters look for better results in 2025 season

Weightlifting

HÀ NỘI Disappointing results in major competitions over the past two years have forced Việt Nam's weightlifters to recalibrate so that they can perform better this year.

They were expected to have medals at the 19th Asian Games in 2023 and the Paris Olympics in 2024, but they failed, returning home empty-handed.

The team have recently made plans to build their strength based on experienced seniors and young juniors, along with changes in the coaching staff.

Hope in youth

The nation is putting its trust in a number of young athletes who earned great results at the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha.

The Vietnamese 20-member contingent secured 11 gold medals to top the youth ranking table, while they won nine golds and third place in the junior event.

Among the winners were A Tiêu (men's 61kg) and K’Dương (men's 55kg). They strongly dominated both youth and junior categories with six golds each.

Other notable names included Đỗ Tú Tùng, Thạch Hoàng Sang, Dương Tuấn Kiệt, Hoàng Khánh Vy and Trần Thị Bắc Giang.

According to Nguyễn Huy Hùng, an official from the Weightlifting Department of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV), the championships gathered most of the strongest young lifters on the continent, with Việt Nam showing remarkable results.

He said the tournament was also a test of the coaching board to review their athletes' skills, as well as coaching programmes to help build a suitable plan for the future.

Their plans also need to adapt to changes in competitions, as starting this June the number of weight categories will be reduced to eight from 10. The categories that are under 60kg for men will not be organised internationally.

Nguyễn Hồng Minh, former chef-de-mission of Việt Nam's Olympic Team, said: "This will make it more difficult for us to achieve results because these categories have been Việt Nam's strong points for many years.

"Vietnamese weightlifting needs to work harder to prepare for this change. It'd be better to actively search for young and potential talents, and add them to the squad to better comply with international competition regulations, along with long-term investment with clear strategies.

Intensive preparation

Since early January, 38 athletes have been called to the national team for this year's competitions.

Coach Dương Thị Ngọc has been assigned to take charge of the team. As one of the managers with a vast array of international achievements and experience, Ngọc is expected to bring fresh air to the team.

Ngọc said her team this year is a mix of young and experienced athletes, including world and Asian champions and medalists as the core of the team.

Teenagers like A Tiêu and K’Dương and Ka Hoài (women's 45kg) have also joined the squad, and they will take victories for Việt Nam in senior events in the near future, she added.

SAV official Hùng said: "We learned from the failure in 2024 to prepare for 2025 with our best effort, and we will find the strongest athletes for the 20th Asian Games in 2026 and Los Angeles Olympics in 2028."

In 2025, Việt Nam will compete in the Asian championship in May and the world championship in October.

Meanwhile, the young lifters will take part in the World Youth Weightlifting Championships on April 30.

These tournaments will help the coaching board select athletes for the largest regional event, the 33rd SEA Games in December in Thailand.

Việt Nam secured four golds to stand second behind Indonesia at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia. VNS