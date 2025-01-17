Is it right to get back with your ex?

Paul Kennedy

There’s an unwritten rule adhered to by most people I know: never get back with your ex.

For me, that’s been an easy one to follow, as the chances of any of my ex-girlfriends entertaining the prospect of ‘giving it another go’ are slim to zero.

David Moyes hasn’t followed that rule. This week he took the job as manager of Everton FC, a position he left in 2013.

On the day Moyes accepted the job first time around back in 2002, he was the youngest manager in the Premier League.

This week on his return, he’s the oldest.

Moyes left Everton for Manchester United and it’s fair to say things didn’t go as planned. He had a spell in Spain managing Real Sociedad which lasted exactly a year, then had a fairly successful five years at West Ham, winning the Europa Conference League in 2023, before leaving the following year.

Now he’s back at the Blues.

I’ve spoken to a few supporters who have mixed feelings over the appointment. Some say it’s a step in the wrong direction, and Everton should be moving forward and not backwards in their search for a new boss.

Others disagree, and feel the Scot understands exactly what it means to be in charge at Everton and is the best man to steady the ship, avoid any relegation dogfight and lead the club in their new era, when they move to their fancy new stadium.

It’s worth noting that Everton had some decent managers in the years after Moyes left, and Sam Allardyce.

Current Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman and current Portugal coach Roberto Martinez all tried, and failed, as managers of Everton.

Rafa Benitez also gave it a go along with Marco Silva, who right now is working wonders as manager of Fulham.

So maybe Moyes is the best choice.

He guided Everton to nine top-eight finishes, eight of them in the top seven. Everton have not finished seventh since 2017 or eighth since 2019. He inherited a relegation scrap in 2002, but there were none in his last seven years in charge.

He also took them into the Champions League, albeit short-lived.

Yesterday he lost his first game in charge, a narrow defeat to Aston Villa, but his job of keeping the team in the Premier League is a marathon, not a sprint.

Moyes is now older, wiser and fully aware of the trials and tribulations that come with the job of Everton manager.

Maybe, just maybe, this is the right time to give it another go and rekindle your love with your ex. VNS