Goalkeeper Nguyễn Đình Triệu hospitalised due to injury at ASEAN Cup

January 15, 2025 - 11:29
Initial medical assessments revealed that he was suffering from gas in his abdomen, a consequence of a collision with a Thai player during the second leg of the ASEAN Cup finals on January 5.
Goalkeeper Nguyễn Đình Triệu (yellow jersey) competes at ASEAN Cup 2024. — Photo dantri.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese national football team have been dealt a blow as their top goalkeeper, Nguyễn Đình Triệu, was unexpectedly admitted to hospital due to a recurrence of an injury sustained during the recent ASEAN Cup.

Following his impressive performance at the tournament, Đình Triệu returned to his home club, Hải Phòng, to train in preparation for the upcoming 2024-25 V.League 1 season. However, he was recently admitted to the hospital with pain near his waist.

Initial medical assessments revealed that he was suffering from gas in his abdomen, a consequence of a collision with a Thai player during the second leg of the ASEAN Cup finals on January 5. This incident resulted in a bruise near his waist.

Doctors have stated that Đình Triệu will require further monitoring before making a decision on his return to the field. His club, Hải Phòng, is set to face Quảng Nam in the V.League 1 on January 19, raising concerns about his availability for the match.

During the ASEAN Cup 2024, Đình Triệu showcased remarkable skill, rising from the No 2 goalkeeper to claim the top spot from Nguyễn Filip. He played a crucial role in the semi-final matches against Singapore and the finals against Thailand, ultimately being voted the best goalkeeper of the tournament at its conclusion. — VNS

