Goalie Triệu returns as football's No 1

Football

Khôi Nguyên

Driving back and forth between his home and company, Nguyễn Đình Triệu was content with his life as a security guard.

He never imagined returning to professional football after five years of leaving the sport behind.

However, a decade later, he stands atop Southeast Asia as a member of the Vietnamese national team that won the 2024 ASEAN Cup.

Triệu's incredible performance earned him the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament award in his debut regional competition.

"Ten years ago, when I decided to quit football, I couldn’t have dreamed of this honour. I couldn’t believe I would one day contribute, even in a small way, to Việt Nam’s regional championship title," Triệu said.

Born in 1991 in Thái Bình Province, Triệu joined Hà Nội T&T FC (now Hà Nội FC) as a trainee at the age of 17. The teenager was thrilled to embark on his dream journey.

"It was in 2008 when T&T coaches were scouting for young talent. I was fortunate to be selected and began pursuing my passion for football," Triệu said.

Despite facing numerous challenges in the strict and professional environment, Triệu adapted and earned a spot in the national U19 team that competed in the Asian tournament in 2010.

However, four years later, he decided to quit. Struggling to break into the club's first team, he felt his career had stalled.

From a security guard ...

Triệu moved to Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Province, where he worked as a security guard and studied IT at the University of Transport in HCM City.

While there, he played street football and participated in amateur tournaments, which unexpectedly paved the way for his return to professional football.

Coach Nguyễn Minh Phương of Bình Phước FC discovered his talent and offered him a place at the V.League 2 club in 2020.

"I missed football so much, but due to my financial circumstances, I had to let it go and accept a new life. Watching former teammates compete, I wished I could be like them, but I honestly didn’t dare to think I’d have another chance," Triệu said.

"After a trial period with Bình Phước, I was lucky to be signed by the club. I decided to give myself another opportunity.

"I didn’t force myself to return at any cost; I just did my best to see if I could play well. If not, I would have happily returned to school and work."

At the age of 29, Triệu played his first professional match for Bình Phước. His strong performance earned him a contract with V.League 1’s Hải Phòng FC in 2022.

Joining Hải Phòng as a backup goalkeeper, Triệu soon proved his abilities, securing the starting position and playing a key role in Hải Phòng’s second-place finish in the 2022 season.

To No 1 goalkeeper

In 2023, French coach Philippe Troussier called him up to the national team, and he made his debut in a friendly match against Palestine in September.

"When Triệu joined Bình Phước, he was already 28 -- not young for football -- but he was hardworking and eager to learn," coach Phương said about his former player.

"With his personality and dedication, I knew he would shine sooner or later. His performance in this ASEAN Cup as Việt Nam’s No 1 goalkeeper is a tremendous achievement."

Before the ASEAN Cup, few -- including Triệu -- expected him to secure the No 1 goalkeeper position. With only three years of professional experience and no notable achievements, he was considered an underdog.

Meanwhile, established goalkeepers Đặng Văn Lâm and Nguyễn Filip were seen as the top contenders. Lâm had long proven his abilities, while Filip brought European experience and a physical advantage.

But fate was on Triệu’s side.

Lâm was ruled out due to injury, and Filip started the first two group-stage matches. However, Triệu, the oldest player on the squad, was given the nod for the rest of the tournament -- and he shone.

"Filip is an excellent goalkeeper, but for this tournament, we prioritised communication in Vietnamese, which gave Triệu an edge," said coach Kim Sang-sik.

"I consulted with our goalkeeper coach, Lee Won Jae, and we agreed that Triệu was the best choice. He improved with each match, keeping clean sheets and showing great composure. Even though he made a mistake in the first game, he did an excellent job throughout the championship."

Triệu played six of Việt Nam’s eight matches, including the two-leg semi-finals and finals. He consistently denied opponents’ scoring opportunities, frustrating Singaporean and Thai strikers in the knockout rounds.

Conceding just five goals in nearly 550 minutes of play, Triệu was named Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

"I never even dared to dream of this. It’s an incredible honour," Triệu said.

"Now, I believe that everyone has their opportunity. You just have to be ready when it comes so you can seize it." VNS