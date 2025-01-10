Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Silk Path Dong Trieu Golf Tournament celebrates Đông Triều City's new status

January 10, 2025 - 18:16

ĐÔNG TRIỀU — Nearly 200 Vietnamese and international golfers are set to tee off in a spectacular golf tournament for the Silk Path Dong Trieu Golf & Country Club in An Sinh Commune, Đông Triều City, Quảng Ninh Province, on January 11.

A night view of the Silk Path Dong Trieu Golf & Country Club. — Photos courtesy of Silk Path Dong Trieu Golf & Country Club

The tournament, named 'The Pursuit of Excellence' is a landmark sports event, celebrating Đông Triều's status as the fifth city under the direct jurisdiction of Quảng Ninh Province. This event also signifies a new era in the development of the city's economic, tourist and cultural aspects.

Staff put the final touches to the golf course before the official inauguration of the Silk Path Dong Trieu Golf & Country Club on January 11.

Designed by the legendary golfer Sir Nick Faldo, who boasts three Open Championships (1987-90-92) and three Masters titles (1989-90-96), the Silk Path Dong Trieu Golf Course is an epitome of modern golfing excellence. With its world-class standards and breathtaking natural scenery, the course stands as a beacon of sustainable development and a testament to Đông Triều City's strategic vision for sports tourism.

Sunset view of the clubhouse at Silk Path Dong Trieu Golf & Country Club.

The tournament not only commemorates Đông Triều's official recognition as a city, but also positions it as a premier destination for golf enthusiasts and tourists from around the globe. This event marks the beginning of a grand strategy to cultivate golf tourism and high-end sports in the region, establishing Đông Triều as a new gem on the tourist map of Việt Nam and the world.

The competition will begin with a grand opening ceremony for the Silk Path Dong Trieu Golf & Country Club, graced by the presence of delegates, VIP guests and the media, setting the stage for an exciting high-profile tournament. — VNS


 

 

 

 

sport golf golfer tournament

see also

More on this story

Sports

Five Vietnamese players make history at ASEAN Cup 2024

This triumph is especially significant as five players have now achieved the distinction of winning the ASEAN Cup twice: striker Nguyễn Văn Toàn, Nguyễn Tiến Linh, midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải, centre-back Bùi Tiến Dũng, and Đỗ Duy Mạnh.
Sports

Painting the country red

Oh what a night! Việt Nam victorious in the ASEAN Cup final, and it seemed the whole country came out to celebrate. Where you among the crowns painting the towns red?
Sports

Vietnamese football is back

After two years of trophy drought and a year of total disappointment, last Thursday Kim Sang-sik's national team brought back the feeling, the memories of 2018.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom