Silk Path Dong Trieu Golf Tournament celebrates Đông Triều City's new status

ĐÔNG TRIỀU — Nearly 200 Vietnamese and international golfers are set to tee off in a spectacular golf tournament for the Silk Path Dong Trieu Golf & Country Club in An Sinh Commune, Đông Triều City, Quảng Ninh Province, on January 11.

The tournament, named 'The Pursuit of Excellence' is a landmark sports event, celebrating Đông Triều's status as the fifth city under the direct jurisdiction of Quảng Ninh Province. This event also signifies a new era in the development of the city's economic, tourist and cultural aspects.

Designed by the legendary golfer Sir Nick Faldo, who boasts three Open Championships (1987-90-92) and three Masters titles (1989-90-96), the Silk Path Dong Trieu Golf Course is an epitome of modern golfing excellence. With its world-class standards and breathtaking natural scenery, the course stands as a beacon of sustainable development and a testament to Đông Triều City's strategic vision for sports tourism.

The tournament not only commemorates Đông Triều's official recognition as a city, but also positions it as a premier destination for golf enthusiasts and tourists from around the globe. This event marks the beginning of a grand strategy to cultivate golf tourism and high-end sports in the region, establishing Đông Triều as a new gem on the tourist map of Việt Nam and the world.

The competition will begin with a grand opening ceremony for the Silk Path Dong Trieu Golf & Country Club, graced by the presence of delegates, VIP guests and the media, setting the stage for an exciting high-profile tournament. — VNS



