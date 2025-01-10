Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Six teams compete for women’s U19 championship title

January 10, 2025 - 15:26
In the first few matches, Hà Nội will play Việt Nam Coal and Minerals, HCM City will go up against Thái Nguyên T&T, and Vĩnh Phúc will take on Phong Phú Hà Nam.

Football 

VFF announces the National Women's U19 Football Championship on January 9 in Hà Nội. The tournament will be held from February 9 to March 11. VFF Photos

HÀ NỘI — The National Women's U19 Football Championship 2025 will feature six strong teams competing next month in Hà Nội.

The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) on January 9 announced the tournament and conducted a draw for the annual competition.

Teams will take part in a two-leg round robin format. The first leg will begin on February 9 at the VFF's Youth Football Training Centre.

In the first few matches, Hà Nội will play Việt Nam Coal and Minerals, HCM City will go up against Thái Nguyên T&T, and Vĩnh Phúc will take on Phong Phú Hà Nam.

The second leg will be held in Hà Nam Province's stadium, with the last matches scheduled for March 11. 

The team with the highest number of points will walk away with the winning trophy and cash awards.

After it started nearly 20 years ago, the national tournament has drawn local people's attention for its talented young players. These footballers are an important source for the national senior team, which has achieved remarkable international results in the past few years.

Like last year, Acecook Việt Nam will be sponsoring the National Women's U19 Football Championship in 2025. 

Also on January 9, VFF announced Acecook Việt Nam as the main sponsor of the championship.

Speaking at the event, VFF General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú expressed his pleasure that Acecook Việt Nam decided to continue sponsoring the tournament for a second year.

"VFF has focused on youth football training activities for years. We have tried to improve the quality of all tournaments, including the women's U19 event," said Phú.

"After 17 editions, the championship has affirmed its key position in the national competition system. It is a strong base for young players to show their ability and motivate them to attain their dreams. Also, they contribute to raising the quality of both their clubs and the national teams."

Shimamura Masatum, Acecook Việt Nam representative, said: "Our sponsorship of the National Women's U19 Football Tournament - Acecook Cup for the second straight year is a clear demonstration of our strong commitment to women's football and the development of Vietnamese sports.

"We are proud to be a pioneer in sponsoring women's football tournaments, and always aim to develop comprehensive youth football, creating a solid foundation for young talents, especially young female players." VNS

 

football U19 championship Thanh Hoa

see also

More on this story

Sports

Five Vietnamese players make history at ASEAN Cup 2024

This triumph is especially significant as five players have now achieved the distinction of winning the ASEAN Cup twice: striker Nguyễn Văn Toàn, Nguyễn Tiến Linh, midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải, centre-back Bùi Tiến Dũng, and Đỗ Duy Mạnh.
Sports

Painting the country red

Oh what a night! Việt Nam victorious in the ASEAN Cup final, and it seemed the whole country came out to celebrate. Where you among the crowns painting the towns red?
Sports

Vietnamese football is back

After two years of trophy drought and a year of total disappointment, last Thursday Kim Sang-sik's national team brought back the feeling, the memories of 2018.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom