Six teams compete for women’s U19 championship title

Football

HÀ NỘI — The National Women's U19 Football Championship 2025 will feature six strong teams competing next month in Hà Nội.

The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) on January 9 announced the tournament and conducted a draw for the annual competition.

Teams will take part in a two-leg round robin format. The first leg will begin on February 9 at the VFF's Youth Football Training Centre.

In the first few matches, Hà Nội will play Việt Nam Coal and Minerals, HCM City will go up against Thái Nguyên T&T, and Vĩnh Phúc will take on Phong Phú Hà Nam.

The second leg will be held in Hà Nam Province's stadium, with the last matches scheduled for March 11.

The team with the highest number of points will walk away with the winning trophy and cash awards.

After it started nearly 20 years ago, the national tournament has drawn local people's attention for its talented young players. These footballers are an important source for the national senior team, which has achieved remarkable international results in the past few years.

Also on January 9, VFF announced Acecook Việt Nam as the main sponsor of the championship.

Speaking at the event, VFF General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú expressed his pleasure that Acecook Việt Nam decided to continue sponsoring the tournament for a second year.

"VFF has focused on youth football training activities for years. We have tried to improve the quality of all tournaments, including the women's U19 event," said Phú.

"After 17 editions, the championship has affirmed its key position in the national competition system. It is a strong base for young players to show their ability and motivate them to attain their dreams. Also, they contribute to raising the quality of both their clubs and the national teams."

Shimamura Masatum, Acecook Việt Nam representative, said: "Our sponsorship of the National Women's U19 Football Tournament - Acecook Cup for the second straight year is a clear demonstration of our strong commitment to women's football and the development of Vietnamese sports.

"We are proud to be a pioneer in sponsoring women's football tournaments, and always aim to develop comprehensive youth football, creating a solid foundation for young talents, especially young female players." VNS