Prime Minister celebrates historic victory with Vietnamese team

Football

HÀ NỘI — In a moment filled with pride and jubilation, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính welcomed the Vietnamese national football team to Hà Nội on Monday, celebrating their triumphant conquest of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.

During the heartfelt meeting, the PM, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, awarded the team as a whole with the prestigious First - Class Labour Medal.

Players Nguyễn Xuân Son, Đỗ Duy Mạnh, Nguyễn Quang Hải, Nguyễn Tiến Linh, Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, and Nguyễn Đình Triệu were honoured with the Third - Class Labour Medal, while 29 individuals received Certificates of Merit for their outstanding contributions.

Reflecting on the team's remarkable journey, the PM expressed his deep emotions, recalling the long road from rigorous training to the exhilarating final match.

"The last goal by Nguyễn Hai Long, as the ball gracefully rolled into the net, encapsulated the essence of our victory - a gentle yet powerful moment that left our opponents in awe," the Prime Minister said.

He emphasised that this victory was a testament to the unwavering support from the Party, State, and passionate fans, as well as the relentless efforts of the Vietnamese sports community.

"This achievement is not just a victory, it’s a breakthrough, a celebration of our collective spirit and dedication," PM Chính said.

On behalf of the nation, the PM extended his gratitude to the players, coaches and staff for their hard-fought win against arch-rivals Thailand.

He noted that this was a historic first for Việt Nam, bringing home the regional championship trophy after finishing the tournament with an impressive record of seven wins and one draw - unbeaten and unmatched in the 29-year history of the ASEAN Cup.

The Vietnamese team concluded the tournament with an extraordinary 21 goals, a record that highlights their offensive prowess. For the first time, Việt Nam not just celebrated the championship but also saw Nguyễn Xuân Son crowned as both the tournament's top scorer and best player, while goalkeeper Đình Triệu earned the title of Best Goalkeeper.

Looking ahead, the PM underscored the importance of continued development in football and sports as a whole, urging the nation to strive for a more prosperous future. He also conveyed his best wishes to injured players like Son, expressing confidence that with determination, they would return stronger than ever.

Head coach Kim Sang-sik expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government and the PM for their unwavering support throughout this journey. He thanked the fans and logistical teams that played a crucial role in this success.

"With the backing of the Government and fans, we are committed to pushing forward," Kim affirmed.

Captain Đỗ Duy Mạnh echoed the sentiment of gratitude, wishing the PM and all attendees health, happiness and success as they usher in the New Year.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoàng Đạo Cương praised the team's discipline and resilience, promising to implement the PM’s directives for physical training and sports development up to 2030.

The thrilling victory has captured the attention of international media, with outlets in neighbouring Thailand offering commendations for coach Kim and his team.

Reuters called the victory "particularly sweet," marking Việt Nam's third championship title and a fitting redemption after the 2022 final loss. They highlighted the players' tactical brilliance and composure, particularly when capitalising on a numerical advantage.

ESPN Singapore praised Việt Nam's bold strategy, noting their proactive approach despite being in a favourable position. While Aseanfootball.org celebrated the team's growth, recognising their deserving victory and the legacy of three Southeast Asian titles.

FIFA also joined in the celebration, congratulating the Vietnamese national team and extending encouragement to striker Nguyễn Xuân Son, who suffered a serious injury during the second leg of the final.

In recognition of their historic win, the team have been promised a substantial bonus of around VNĐ20 billion from banks, corporations, and the VFF, a figure expected to rise in the days to come. This financial support reflects the immense pride and excitement surrounding the team's remarkable achievement. — VNS