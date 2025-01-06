'I will come back strong': striker Nguyễn Xuân Son

HÀ NỘI — Naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son expressed his pride in winning the ASEAN Championship with the Vietnamese team through his personal page, stating: "Thank you for the messages of concern. I will come back strong."

On Sunday evening, Son suffered a serious injury in the second leg of the 2024 ASEAN Cup finals, forcing him to leave the field in the 32nd minute. He was promptly taken to a hospital in Thailand for emergency treatment. This occurred just as the Vietnamese team was tied 1-1 with Thailand and facing a challenging situation, causing concern among fans for both the team and Son's health.

Despite the setback, the Vietnamese team rallied to finish the match with a commendable 3-2 victory, winning the championship with an overall score of 5-3.

Upon arriving at the hospital, Son was quickly examined by doctors who initiated timely emergency procedures. From his hospital bed, the 27-year-old striker set aside his pain and smiled as he followed updates on the Vietnamese team's triumph. He was honoured with two titles: Top Scorer and Best Player of the tournament.

“Việt Nam are the champions!” Son exclaimed in a status update about four hours after his admission to the hospital. "Thank you for the messages asking about me. I will come back strong," he added.

It is reported that Son has suffered fractures to the fibula and tibia in his right leg, a complicated injury that could impact his ability to play at a high intensity. However, with proper treatment and recovery, he may return to professional play in about six months to a year.

The leadership of the Việt Nam Football Federation, along with the team’s doctors and hospital staff, collaborated to devise an optimal treatment and recovery plan for Son.

The ASEAN Football fan page showcased an image of Son in his hospital bed, smiling despite his injuries. "The injury requires a long recovery process for the talented player born in 1997. Please send him our strongest wishes for a quick recovery! Get well soon, Son. We are all with you," ASEAN Football wrote. — VNS