Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

'I will come back strong': striker Nguyễn Xuân Son

January 06, 2025 - 12:35
Naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son expressed his pride in winning the ASEAN Championship with the Vietnamese team through his personal page, stating, "Thank you for the messages of concern. I will come back strong."
The leadership of the Việt Nam Football Federation visits and encourages Nguyễn Xuân Son in the hospital in Thailand. — Photo VFF

HÀ NỘI — Naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son expressed his pride in winning the ASEAN Championship with the Vietnamese team through his personal page, stating: "Thank you for the messages of concern. I will come back strong."

On Sunday evening, Son suffered a serious injury in the second leg of the 2024 ASEAN Cup finals, forcing him to leave the field in the 32nd minute. He was promptly taken to a hospital in Thailand for emergency treatment. This occurred just as the Vietnamese team was tied 1-1 with Thailand and facing a challenging situation, causing concern among fans for both the team and Son's health.

Despite the setback, the Vietnamese team rallied to finish the match with a commendable 3-2 victory, winning the championship with an overall score of 5-3.

Upon arriving at the hospital, Son was quickly examined by doctors who initiated timely emergency procedures. From his hospital bed, the 27-year-old striker set aside his pain and smiled as he followed updates on the Vietnamese team's triumph. He was honoured with two titles: Top Scorer and Best Player of the tournament.

“Việt Nam are the champions!” Son exclaimed in a status update about four hours after his admission to the hospital. "Thank you for the messages asking about me. I will come back strong," he added.

Nguyễn Xuân Son will come back strong. — Photo anninhthudo.vn

It is reported that Son has suffered fractures to the fibula and tibia in his right leg, a complicated injury that could impact his ability to play at a high intensity. However, with proper treatment and recovery, he may return to professional play in about six months to a year.

The leadership of the Việt Nam Football Federation, along with the team’s doctors and hospital staff, collaborated to devise an optimal treatment and recovery plan for Son.

The ASEAN Football fan page showcased an image of Son in his hospital bed, smiling despite his injuries. "The injury requires a long recovery process for the talented player born in 1997. Please send him our strongest wishes for a quick recovery! Get well soon, Son. We are all with you," ASEAN Football wrote. — VNS

ASEAN Cup football Vietnamese team sport Rafaelson Fernandes Son football Nam Định citizenship

Related Stories

Sports

Liveblog: Thailand vs Việt Nam - 2024 ASEAN Championship Final 2nd Leg

Welcome to our live blog coverage! Ninety minutes, ASEAN football's record-winning national team of Thailand, and a rowdy crowd of around 50,000 in Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium stand between Việt Nam and their third ASEAN Championship title. With the advantage gained in Phú Thọ on Thursday, can Coach Kim Sang-sik and his team bring the glory home? Kick-off for the final match of this tournament begins at 8pm Việt Nam time – don't miss a beat of the action!

see also

More on this story

Sports

Vietnamese fans fly high for ASEAN Cup final against Thailand

At 8pm this evening, the Vietnamese team will face Thailand at Rajamangala Stadium in the second leg of the 2024 ASEAN Cup final. Fans, waving national flags and carrying the golden cup, will provide an extra boost of motivation to coach Kim Sang-sik and his team.
Sports

Ân's dream comes true at top of youth taekwondo world

Hồ Thanh Ân has participated in many tournaments, earning remarkable achievements, including three Asian Championship gold medals, three Southeast Asian Championship golds, two World Cup titles, and silver and bronze medals at the World Championships.
Sports

Time to get mean, Liverpool

They are playing incredibly well right now, but games will start to come thick and fast, especially as we get to the business end of the Champions League.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom