Xuân Son double brings Việt Nam victory against Thailand in ASEAN Championship final first leg

Anh Đức

VIỆT TRÌ In Việt Nam's first final away from the capital Hà Nội, the team found their first win at home against Thailand in 27 years, with naturalised star Nguyễn Xuân Son again the centre of attention, as he bagged another double to hand Việt Nam the advantage before travelling to Bangkok for the final.

Just two years ago, Việt Nam faced Thailand at home in the final, and despite opening the score, Việt Nam had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home before losing 0-1 in the second leg.

The rematch of the 2022 final started in a completely different manner, as both teams were cautious in their play. Việt Nam, as the home side, were on the front foot, actively finding chances in the first few minutes of the game.

As Xuân Son was tightly marked by Thai defenders in the first half, chances went to Bùi Vĩ Hào, Vũ Văn Thanh and Châu Ngọc Quang, but none were able to capitalise on that advantage.

Thailand also created some dangerous chances on the counters, but as Masatada Ishii opted to bench Suphanat Mueanta and Supachok Sarachat, Changsuek lacked finesse in their final touches and both teams went into the interval goalless.

Kim Sang-sik was the first to make a change in his team, bringing on maestro Nguyễn Quang Hải in the second half to replace a lacklustre Vĩ Hào.

The change was perhaps pivotal, as Hải opened up multiple chances for the Golden Star Warriors in the second half. One of which led to the opening goal in the 59th minute.

A left-footed long range pass from Hải found Văn Thanh on the left wing, who headed the ball towards Xuân Son, and the Brazilian-born player finished with a towering header towards Patiwat Khammai's top corner.

The goal was somewhat poetic, as a Thai team again conceded from a header by a Vietnamese team, with Việt Nam's win in 2008 secured by a header from Lê Công Vinh. In his celebration, Xuân Son also paid tribute to another Vietnamese footballing legend, Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, who was watching the match in Việt Trì.

The lack of a leader in Theerathon Bunmathan really created defensive blunders for Thailand, as Changsuek sought an equaliser after subbing on Suphanat and Supachok.

In the 73rd minute, some complacent play from Chalermsak Aukkee gifted the ball to Xuân Son, who sprinted past three Thai defenders and placed the ball confidently in the back of the net, doubling Việt Nam's lead.

But as many coaches have said, a two-goal lead is more dangerous than a one-goal lead, because you can easily get overconfident.

In the 83rd minute, Suphanat Mueanta was unmarked, and had all of time and space to fire a pinpoint cross towards Aukkee, who somehow redeemed himself with a goal to cut down Việt Nam's lead to one. Both Tiến Dũng and Đình Triệu did their best to stop the Thai defender, but the ball still went into the back of the net.

The remaining thirteen minutes was the longest thirteen minutes ever for the Vietnamese fans, as Thailand kept on pushing for the equaliser. The Golden Star Warriors, however, stayed strong and did everything to protect the 2-1 home victory.

"This result brings advantages and confidence to the team to look for a better result in the second leg," said captain Nguyễn Quang Hải in the post-match interview.

"Just 90 minutes left in Bangkok. We assure you, we will win in Thailand," goalscorer Xuân Son promised.

Việt Nam will play the second leg at Rajamangala National Stadium on Sunday, with that one-goal advantage.

In eleven of the two-legged ASEAN Championship finals, teams that either drew or won the first leg, lifted the trophy ten times.

But, for one fateful exception, that happened in 2016 and it was for Thailand.

Celebrations have started across Việt Nam for the rare win, but everyone knows there's much more left to do.

"We should think about rest and preparation for the next match. I think that everything is in our hands and we have much more work to do," Quang Hải added. VNS