Kim happy with completed mission but wants to win ASEAN Cup

Football

PHÚ THỌ — Coach Kim Sang-sik completed his mission after Việt Nam secured a slot in the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electronic Cup's final, but said it is only the beginning of his side's journey.

Việt Nam beat Singapore 5-1 in aggregate after two legs of the semi-finals, qualifying for the final. This was one of the stated targets that the Việt Nam Football Federation and Kim mentioned in their two-year contract signed in May.

“I am very happy to have reached the final. I think this is the result of the enthusiastic support from the fans, along with the effort, sweat and dedication of my team after six months," said Kim at the post-match conference.

“For the first time (in this tournament) we scored in the first half of a match and I'm very pleased. My players were a bit tense in the first half and the goal pushed everyone to play better in the second.

"We have only conceded three goals in six matches and we are now heading into the final.

"Even though we achieved our target, the Vietnamese team will not stop, because this is just the beginning, and I hope to be able to win more success with Việt Nam in the future," the Korean coach emphasised.

Asked about his preparations for the final, Kim said: "Our coaching board will watch the semi-final second leg between Thailand and the Philippines and I also have my own plans. No matter which team reaches the final, as long as my players prepare and perform well we will take the championship. I will bet my whole career on winning the ASEAN Cup 2024," said Kim.

Despite the win, it what not a wholly happy time for the team with defender Hồ Tấn Tài suffering a knee injury that may sideline him for the rest of the tournament.

The team doctors said Tài will need more tests, but if their early diagnosis was right he would be sidelined for up to eight months.

He is the second Vietnamese out of the competition after striker Nguyễn Văn Toàn, who tore ligament last week.

Singapore coach Tsutomu Ogura congratulated Việt Nam, saying the hosts deserved the win.

"Congratulations to Việt Nam. They are a strong team and totally deserved to qualify for the final," said Ogura. "Việt Nam are home to quality players and they have good and effective tactics."

Ogura said after the ASEAN Cup 2024, Singapore would keep its eyes on the Asian Cup 2027's qualification which will start in March, adding that his side would do better then with players who had been out due to FIFA Days, returning to the squad. VNS