VIỆT TRÌ — Welcome to our live blog coverage! With a two goal advantage, Việt Nam returns to the Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ province for the second leg of the 2024 ASEAN Championship Semifinals! Kick-off is at 8pm Việt Nam time. Stay with us for all the action as Việt Nam strive to secure a spot in the final for the second consecutive time. — VNS