Advantage goes to Việt Nam despite disadvantages in semi-final against Singapore

Anh Đức

SINGAPORE — Only 70 tickets were allowed to be sold to Vietnamese supporters for the first match between the Việt Nam and Singapore national football teams at the 6,000-seat Jalan Besar Stadium -- but all 70 supporters saw Việt Nam take the advantage in the ASEAN Cup semis with a 2-0 win.

A rowdy crowd full of Lions supporters, a style of artificial turf that had formerly created problems for Việt Nam in their draw with the Philippines, and referee decisions that did not go their way were challenges that the Golden Star Warriors faced in their first semi-final match on Thursday.

But Nguyễn Quang Hải and teammates overcame those hurdles to claim a deserved victory with two goals in added time, courtesy of a penalty from Nguyễn Tiến Linh and a goal for Nguyễn Xuân Son.

Coach Kim Sang-sik's team had their fifth consecutive match in which the half-time score was 0-0, as the team struggled to adapt to the artificial turf. Việt Nam had seen several chances in the first half, and Đinh Thanh Bình even put the ball into Syazwan Buhari's net. But the celebrations ended prematurely for the few Vietnamese in the stands, as VAR ruled Bình offside.

More action ensued in the second half, as Việt Nam subbed in starters like Nguyễn Tiến Linh and Nguyễn Văn Vĩ, giving the Golden Star Warriors more chances at the goal.

Both sets of fans bit their nails at the drama that took place in the final ten minutes. In the 82nd minute, Hồ Tấn Tài seemingly brought down Hariss Ramli inside the penalty area, and the decision went to VAR for a review. But no penalty was given, prompting a huge gasp of relief from Vietnamese fans.

Just three minutes after Tài's incident, Brazilian-born striker Son put the ball into the back of the net, but the referee disallowed the goal as he determined Son handballed. After a VAR review the call was not overturned, despite replays showing the ball touching Son's shoulders, which would not count as a handball. A furious Coach Kim even got a booking for a protest against the decision.

Although the review did not give the goal to Việt Nam, it did give the team ten minutes of added time, which later became crucial for the men in white.

The national team kept pushing forward despite the hardships. And ironically, a Singaporean handball inside the box gave Việt Nam the breakthrough they needed at the ninety-nine minute mark.

A cross inside the box was controlled well by Son, but miscommunication from Syazwan and Shakir Hamzah led to Hamzah having to handle the ball twice. The referee saw the whole situation and pointed directly to the spot, where Nguyễn Tiến Linh successfully dispatched the kick to grant Việt Nam the lead.

The word 'deserved' could easily describe the match, as Son, who had his first worthy goal declined, was rewarded with a goal for his relentless work, tapping in from Nguyễn Hoàng Đức's corner to make it 2-0 to Việt Nam and sealing the victory away from home.

"I don't think it was a handball, but I respected the decision. But what's important here was the win," said the rising star and recently naturalised Vietnamese citizen Son.

"Let's go (on) to be champions," Son added.

After a night of disadvantages, Việt Nam will play the second leg against Singapore in Việt Trì Stadium on Sunday, with the home field advantage and the scoreline advantage on their side. — VNS