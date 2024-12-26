Kim believes in a milestone win for Việt Nam at ASEAN Cup semis

Football

HÀ NỘI — Coach Kim Sang-sik expected to make a new chapter for Việt Nam history at this year ASEAN Mitsubishi Electronic Cup, hoping Việt Nam would overcome host Singapore in the first semi-final match on December 26.

"This is my first ASEAN Cup. Việt Nam, which have not won this tournament for six years, have qualified for the semis. I want to create a new turning point for the team in this event," said Kim at the press conference on December 25 afternoon.

"My team and I know that Vietnamese supporters love us and I believe that their encouragement will help us win the upcoming match although only a few of them can enter the stadium. We will try our best for a win."

He said the whole team were comfortable although there was pressure.

"We are a united team. We will overcome challenges together and look forward to a positive result."

Speaking about the host side, Kim appreciated Singapore as a strong team after watching them on the field and through video clips. The coaching board and players discussed and analysed their playing style and tactics and how to compete well.

Singapore finished second in Group A with two wins, one draw and one loss. Their striker Shawal Anuar is currently the top scorer of the tournament with four goals.

Kim asked his players to pay special attention to him but also built plans for Singapore's other threatening attacks.

Into the semis, Kim will not have his strong forward Nguyễn Văn Toàn who had to say goodbye with the tournament because of a torn ligament suffered in the match against Myanmar last week. Meanwhile his defender Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh has a knee injury reoccurred and he might not play.

Asked about the naturalised scorer Nguyễn Xuân Son, Kim said: "Son showed his high performance in his debut match with two goals and two assists. He knew people cared about him and tried to meet their demand. Definitely, he was under high pressure but I believe that he could make it."

Taking part in the conference, midfielder Nguyễn Hoàng Đức said after analysing Singapore Vietnamese team practised hard with specific plans to resist their attempts and take full advantage of their mistakes.

As the hosts, Singapore had home ground advantage on Jelan Besar Stadium and one day rest more than their visitors.

Coach Tsutomu Ogura will have his strongest line-up, which expected to end their 26-year winless streak to Việt Nam.

Singapore could not defeat Việt Nam since the final of the Tiger Cup (former name of ASEAN Cup) in 1998.

"My players totally rested one day after earning a slot in the semis. They were back to training two days ago with their best state of health and spirit," said Ogura who was happy as no Singaporean suffered injury and they could totally focus on tactics.

He said Việt Nam were stronger with striker Son added since the last group round match but football was a team game and he was confident with his plans.

"I knew Son because he played in Japan. He is a quality player and his performance in the first match with Myanmar proved his ability," he said

"But football is not an game of an individual player. Remember that it is a play of 11 versus 11 on the field. It is a play of a team."

Striker Abdul Rasaq Akeem said Việt Nam were a tough side but Singapore were not afraid of them. Singapore had not reached finals for a long time, so the whole team could not wait to play and win the semi-final matches.

He believed in coaches' plans and fans' support. It is always 50-50 for both teams in football. Together Singapore would secure a good result against Việt Nam.

Statistically, Việt Nam have won seven, drawn nine and lost four in 20 meetings with Singapore. In their last two matches in 2022, Việt Nam won 4-0 in a friendly and drew 0-0 in the AFF Cup. VNS