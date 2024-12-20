Việt Nam rise in FIFA rankings following ASEAN Cup performance

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's national football team have climbed the FIFA rankings in December 2024, thanks to their strong showing at the 2024 ASEAN Cup.

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Việt Nam achieved the most significant global progress in the past month, moving up two spots from 116th in November to 114th. This improvement is attributed to their successful group stage results in the ongoing ASEAN Cup, where victories over Laos and Indonesia earned the team 3.68 points, causing North Korea to drop from 114th to 115th.

In addition to Việt Nam, India also improved their ranking in Asia, rising from 127th to 126th. Conversely, Indonesia fell two spots to 127th after losing 1.7 points.

With few international matches in December, most rankings remained stable. Argentina continue to lead the global rankings, while Japan hold the highest position among Asian teams at 15th.

In the 2024 ASEAN Cup, Việt Nam currently top Group B with seven points, having secured two wins and one draw, putting them in a strong position to advance to the semi-finals. Indonesia and Myanmar follow with four points each, while the Philippines and Laos have three and two points, respectively.

Việt Nam's final Group B match is against Myanmar on December 21. A draw or a win will guarantee their spot in the semi-finals. VNS