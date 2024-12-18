Five golds at World Youth Rapid & Blitz chess championships

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam won five gold medals at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Youth Rapid & Blitz Championships 2024, which concluded in Slovenia on Tuesday.

Đầu Khương Duy topped the boys' U14 blitz chess category, finishing with a total of 18 points from 16 wins and four draws. He also secured his world title in the boys’ U14 rapid chess competition, with an impressive score of 9.5 points from 11 matches.

The Vietnamese youth chess team celebrated a third gold medal awarded to Nguyễn Bình Vy in the girls’ U16 rapid chess event, where she recorded an impressive 9.5 points over 11 games to claim the top position.

In the girls’ U14 rapid chess category, Đặng Lê Xuân Hiền accumulated nine points after 11 matches, earning a gold medal. The fifth gold medalist was Nguyễn Ngọc Hiền in the girls' U16 blitz chess.

Additionally, the Vietnamese team secured two silver medals in the girls' U16 blitz and U14 blitz categories, as well as two bronze medals in the boys' U14 rapid and U14 blitz events.

The championship, held from December 13 to 17, featured 323 chess masters from 35 countries and territories, competing in the U14, U16, and U18 age groups. Việt Nam sent a team of 15 players to compete in both rapid and blitz categories for boys and girls. VNS