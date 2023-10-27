Master Duy wins world chess championships

Chess

HÀ NỘI — Young master Đầu Khương Duy of Việt Nam won a trophy from the World Cadet U8, U10, U12 Championships 2023 which closed on October 27 in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt.

Duy competed in the Boys' U12 category where he was the third seed.

Việt Nam ensured the No 1 place prior to the final round as Vietnamese masters secured the two top positions and played each other in this last match.

Duy tied with teammate Nguyễn Nam Kiệt in the final match, to earn 9.5 points overall after 11 matches.

Duy won the trophy while Kiệt took silver with 8.5 points.

It was Duy's second world championship title within four months. In June, Duy won the U12 rapid chess at the World Under 8-18 Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships 2023 in Batumi, Georgia.

In the Sharm el Sheikh event, Việt Nam also claimed a bronze in the Girls' U8 category by Trần Hoàng Bảo An.

An finished third with eight points after 11 matches. She was behind Bodhana Sivanandan of England, who bagged 11 points, and Yi Ruiyu of China, who had nine points.

The world competition took place from October 14-27 seeing about 500 child masters from 64 countries and territories. They competed in the U8, U10 and U12 for open and girls categories. VNS