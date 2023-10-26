Shooters win third bronze at Asian Championship

Shooting

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese marksmen took one more bronze at the Asian Shooting Championship on October 25 in Chamgwon City, South Korea.

Duo Nguyễn Thùy Trang and Lại Công Minh finished fifth with 581 points in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

They advanced to the third-place playoff 1 and won 16-14 against Iran.

In playoff 2, South Korea 2's Kim Bomi and Lee Wonho defeated Pakistan Talat Kishmala and Joseph Gulfam for bronze too.

Later, China 2's representatives Li Xue and Liu Jinyao beat Indian shooters Rao Surbhi and Singh Sarabjot 16-4 to take the gold medal.

Việt Nam has earned three bronze medals at the continental competition which will wrap up on November 2.

Earlier, Trịnh Thu Vinh in the women's 10m air pistol individual and Phạm Quang Huy, Phan Công Minh and Lại Công Minh in the men's 10m air pistol team won bronze medals.

Twenty three Vietnamese top shooters are taking part in the tournament. More than 800 rivals from across Asia will challenge for 24 Olympic places.

Athletes will take part in events for pistol, rifle and skeet. VNS