Swimmer Đạt wins first gold for Việt Nam at Asian Para Games

October 27, 2023 - 12:49
Đạt finished first after clocking a time of 1:34.04 to take gold. Đạt’s teammate, Đỗ Thanh Hải took silver with a time of 1:35.11.

 

Swimmer Lê Tiến Đạt competes in the Asian Para Games in China. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — Swimmer Lê Tiến Đạt has won Việt Nam's first gold medal in the men's 100m breaststroke SB5 category on Friday at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

Đạt finished first after clocking a time of 1:34.04 to take gold. Đạt’s teammate, Đỗ Thanh Hải took silver with a time of 1:35.11, while the bronze medal went to a Chinese swimmer with a time of 1:50.24.

Việt Nam team now have won one gold, eight silver and six bronze medals, ranking 20th overall.

This year, Việt Nam’s goal is to win three to four gold medals and to have as many as possible athletes qualify for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Việt Nam's sport delegation to the 2023 Asian Para Games is comprised of 48 athletes competing in seven sports of track and field, swimming, weightlifting, chess, table tennis, badminton and taekwondo. VNS

 

