Chess players pocket five silver and two bronze medals at Asian Para Games

Asian Para Games

HÀ NỘI — Chess masters brought home seven medals for Việt Nam at the Asian Para Games on October 26 in Hangzhou, China.

In the last rounds of standard chess categories, Vietnamese players won five silver and two bronze medals.

Phạm Thị Hương took a silver in the women's B1 (completely blind) individual category. She secured five points, 1.5 points less than champion Safaei Maliheh of Iran. Indian Rathi Himanshi came third.

Lê Văn Việt finished second in the men's B1 individual with 5.5 points after seven matches. The winner was Indra Yoga of Indonesia who earned 6.5 points while Ghoorchibeygi Alireza of Iran took bronze.

Later, the Vietnamese won silvers in the women's and men's B1 team categories and and women's PI (physically impaired) team class.

Two bronze went to Đoàn Thu Huyền in the women's PI individual and the women's B2 (partially blind) team.

Players will continue with rapid and blitz chess in the next days.

After four days, Việt Nam have collected six silver and five bronze medals, placing No 22 in the medal tally. — VNS