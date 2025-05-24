Buffaloes overpower Dragons in second half to have first win

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Hanoi Buffaloes overcame a sluggish start to clinch a commanding 96-76 victory over the Danang Dragons in their opening match of the VBA STAR X 2025 season, with Filipino import Lian Ramiro making a decisive impact off the bench.

The match began with the Dragons capitalising on their home-court advantage to take an early 14-7 lead.

Head coach Hoàng Thế Vinh surprised fans by entrusting young guard Huỳnh Thanh Tâm with ball-handling duties. Karachi Edo and Timothy Simmons anchored the defence in the paint.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes, led by head coach Matt Van Pelt, fielded Taishaun Johnson as the primary ball-handler, with Tamyrik Fields and Hassan Thomas providing size and strength inside the paint.

However, the visitors initially struggled to find rhythm. The Dragons looked poised to maintain momentum until Edo was benched after picking up his second personal foul. That moment proved critical.

Seizing the opportunity, the visitors began clawing back. Đinh Thanh Tâm and Hassan Thomas each nailed three-pointers to help level the score 21-21 at the end of the first quarter.

The game’s turning point arrived in the second period, when Lian Ramiro entered the court and immediately intercepted an inbound pass before scoring. The play energised the Buffaloes, while the Dragons, unsettled by changes in ball distribution, fell behind rapidly.

The Buffaloes took full advantage, scoring five more three-pointers and extending their lead to 56-38 by halftime.

From there, the visitors never looked back. While the Dragons struggled to maintain offensive consistency, Buffalo reserves — notably Đinh Tiến Công and Trần Minh Hiếu — ensured the scoring momentum was sustained.

The third quarter saw the Buffaloes stretch their lead to 75-53. Although the home team found brief hope early in the fourth when Mongolian player Ganbat Chinbold scored a three-pointer to narrow the gap to 60-77, it proved the final significant push from the home side.

The Buffaloes’ starters returned with fresh energy and shut the door on any comeback attempts, closing the match with a 20-point lead.

Fields was named Player of the Game, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds and a flawless eight-of-eight from the free-throw line. “We made a few adjustments before tip-off, and the preparation really helped. Personally, I give myself a five out of ten — I want to do better in the next matches and help the Hanoi Buffaloes win the championship,” he said after the game.

Lian Ramiro contributed 17 points in just 17 minutes, proving vital in disrupting the Dragons’ momentum.

Coach Hoàng Thế Vinh will need to stabilise his backcourt rotation to unlock the full potential of his squad.

In a related announcement, the VBA STAR X organising committee confirmed that Games 6 and 7 will be rescheduled in observance of the national mourning period for former President Trần Đức Lương.

The match between the Saigon Heat and the Nha Trang Dolphins has been moved from May 24 to July 1, while the rematch between the Dragons and the Buffaloes has been rescheduled from May 25 to May 26. VNS