Kids to challenge at VietGoal Super Cup

ĐÀ NẴNG – Football mad kids, more than a thousand of them, will be taking part in a mass soccer tournament in the central region.

Teams, with players aged from seven to 13, will be competing in the VietGoal Super Cup at the central city-based National Sports Training Centre No 3 from May 31 - June 1.

The event’s organisers said participating teams will play total 36 matches in a round-robin format, at the games, with an average rate of three matches every day.

It’s a follow on from two regional tournaments which were organised for kid teams in the southern and northern provinces and cities in March and April.

The games are a way for the children to show off their skills, after around 15,000 of them took part in basic football skills training at VietGoal’s centres, a way of spotting young football talent and moving them to national clubs.

V.League 1 SHB Đà Nẵng also inked an agreement with VietGoal in the development of young future football for the city team and promotion of all football-related activities.

VietGoal has developed 20 football centres in Đà Nẵng, Hội An cities and Quảng Nam province. VNS