Runner Oanh eyes Asian championship 2025 medals

ATHLETICS

HÀ NỘI Nguyễn Thị Oanh is aiming to win her first Asian outdoor medal when she competes in the continental athletics championships this week in Gumi, South Korea

Oanh is the top runner of the national team, dominating in local tournaments as well as regional competitions over many years.

Majoring in the 3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m, Oanh has also shone in the 1,500m, 10,000m, half marathon and marathon distances. Locally, Oanh is the national record holders of the latter two categories.

Regionally, she is defending champion of the first four classes of the biennial SEA Games.

Oanh has also reached Asian level after she won gold in the indoor championships' 1,500m in 2023, and a bronze in the Asian Games' 3,000m steeplechase in 2018.

In the previous Asian championships in 2023, Oanh finished fifth in the 1,500m event (4min 18.84sec) and sixth in the 3,000m steeplechase (10:09.62) so did not bring home a medal.

The plan is for the Vietnamese multi-time champion to compete in the same two events in Gumi, hoping for a podium finish in at least the steeplechase.

Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, general secretary of the Việt Nam Athletics Federation, said Oanh was an important athlete and would be aiming for the highest possible finish for Việt Nam in South Korea.

He added that the tournament would also help Oanh to prepare for the 33rd SEA Games later this year in Thailand.

Other medal hopes

In the 2023 championships, Việt Nam won gold in the women's 4x400m relay and bronze in the women's triple jump.

In addition to a medal from Oanh, the Vietnamese managers want to at least see their achievement two years ago defended.

That task falls to the shoulders of Nguyễn Thị Ngọc, Hoàng Thị Minh Hạnh, Nguyễn Thị Hằng, and Quách Thị Lan.

"We are actively practicing hard for the Asians. We just ran in the 2025 HCM City Speed ​​Cup, and our results were fine. We are encouraged strongly and don't suffer any medal pressure from coaches. We are determined to improve our results daily and achieve the highest score in the Asian championship," Lan said.

Nguyễn Thị Hường was the only Vietnamese to win a medal in the last championships and her triple jump bronze was a surprise, as it was the first time she had competed at this level.

“I have strictly followed an intensive training plan and I hope to have my best form in Gumi," she said.

General Secretary Hùng said: “Our athletes are in the final stages of training and are ready to compete for medals. The Asian championships is the most thorough test for our training circle and will reflect athletes' expertise clearly.”

Hùng and his 16-strong team will leave for Gumi on May 22, five days ahead of the opening ceremony.

The tournament will be held on May 27-31 at the Gumi Civic Stadium. This championships is the first Asian Athletics Championships to be held in South Korea in 20 years, following Seoul in 1975 and Incheon in 2005, and it is the first one being hosted by a local government.

"Preparations have proceeded smoothly thanks to the close cooperation of all departments and relevant organisations," the head of the championships organising committee, Kim Jang-ho, said.

"We will conduct a thorough final check to host a highly accomplished international championships. We hope that Gumi will take a step forward in the fields of culture, economy, and tourism through these championships."

Over 2,000 people, including athletes, officials, judges, and media representatives from 43 countries, will participate, making it the largest ever event.

Of particular note, a spectacular line up between Qatar's world-class high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim and South Korea's Woo Sang-hyeok is anticipated, drawing the attention of athletics fans.

Gumi City plans to solidify its position as an international sports city through this championships and simultaneously achieve two goals: revitalising the local economy and enhancing global recognition. VNS