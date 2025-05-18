Catfish overwhelm City Wings in electrifying opener

HCM CITY — Cantho Catfish made a bold statement in their first game of VBA STAR X 2025, out playing Ho Chi Minh City Wings 123-105 in a high-scoring and fast-paced contest at Tân Bình Gymnasium.

From the opening tip, the Catfish basketball players dictated the pace, executing fluid ball movement and maintaining control through all four quarters.

Star forward Malek Green proved unstoppable, finishing with a remarkable 50 points, 19 rebounds, and 3 blocks to earn Player of the Game.

Both teams deployed similar line-ups with four guards or forwards around a dominant centre. While the City Wings’ Darius Kevonte Austin brought height, at 2.08m, his impact was limited by the quickness and versatility of Green on the other end, point guard Dajuan Madden played the perfect complement, orchestrating the offence and helping the Catfish take a 37-28 lead after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Catfish widened the gap with Green anchoring their offence. Although veteran guards Trần Đăng Khoa and James Martinez did their best at the three point line to keep the Wings within reach, their reliance on perimeter shooting backfired, as the Catfish extended their lead to 65-51 before the break.

The Wings struggled to adjust after the break, falling behind by as much as 24 points in the third quarter. Four three-pointers split between Khoa and Martinez offered brief hope, but the Catfish held firm with a 90-70 advantage heading into the final quarter.

The Wings mounted a spirited comeback early in the fourth, scoring 18 points in just over three minutes to cut the lead down to 96-90. However, a sudden cramps to Khoa — who had tallied 29 points and 12 assists — halted their momentum.

Sensing the shift, the Catfish capitalised with a barrage of transition plays and four three-pointers from Michael Soy and Nguyễn Thanh Tùng to restore a 20-point lead. The final score read 123-105 in favour of the Catfish.

The statistics underscored the dominance of the Catfish. They led in assists (36 to 22), fast break points (39 to 14), and steals (14 to 4), while committing just 9 turnovers compared to 20 by their opponents. Green’s performance headlined a defence and efficient attack, with multiple contributors scoring in double figures.

Despite the loss, James Martinez made VBA history with a record nine three-pointers in a single game, finishing with 34 points. His backcourt partner Khoa left a strong impression before his injury and both remain key to the Wings’ hopes this season. VNS