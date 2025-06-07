Manchester Reds, Việt Nam All-stars to play in Đà Nẵng  

ĐÀ NẴNG – Ex-football stars from Manchester United including Ryan Giggs, Michael Owen, Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham and Wes Brown have been confirmed in the team line-up list of the Red Devils joining the Việt Nam-UK Football Festival in the city on June 26-28.

Event organiser, America & Asia Connect company, said at a press conference on the festival, stating that Vietnamese players Lê Công Vinh, Lê Huỳnh Đức, Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, Châu Lê Phước Vĩnh, Nguyễn Minh Phương, Bùi Tiến Dũng, Đỗ Duy Mạnh, Nguyễn Văn Quyết and coach Hoàng Anh Tuấn have agreed to take part in the friendly match between Manchester Reds and Việt Nam All-Stars in marking the 52nd anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and the UK.

“It’s not only a friendly match of the Vietnamese and MU ex-players, but an opportunity in building linkage of millions of MU’s fans in Việt Nam and Asia. The match and a series of cultural and sport exchanges in the festival would help promote the city’s tourism and culture among international friends,” said Dương Quang Thuận from the America & Asia Connect company.

“Vietnamese fans will have an incredible opportunity to get up close with their football idols from Manchester United—players they’ve only seen on screen in Premier League matches,” said Dương Quang Thuận.

He added that the former Manchester United stars will participate in a variety of activities during the three-day festival, including sports promotions, youth football development, pickleball, golf, charity programs, and autograph sessions.

A special fan interaction space, The Red Dream Fan Fest, will be set up in downtown Đà Nẵng, where local fans can meet former Red Devils players in person and view iconic Manchester United jerseys and memorabilia. Additionally, the Red Dream Fan Zone will open at V-Village Đà Nẵng, offering further opportunities for fan engagement and cultural exchange.

Thuận also announced that around 30 youth teams will compete in international football tournaments for U-10, U-12, U-14, and U-16 age groups, to be held at Tuyên Sơn Sports Centre on June 27–28.

Nguyễn Trọng Thao, Vice Director of Đà Nẵng’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, announced that the turf at the 20,000-seat Hòa Xuân Stadium has been upgraded in preparation for the upcoming friendly match featuring former Manchester United players.

Thao affirmed that the pitch at Hòa Xuân is currently among the best in Việt Nam, and both the Manchester United legends and the Việt Nam All-Stars will experience its quality firsthand during the match.

Event organisers revealed that approximately 16,000 tickets will be made available for the friendly, priced from VNĐ600,000 (US$24) to VNĐ1.5 million (US$60). An additional 3,000 tickets, priced at VNĐ250,000 (US$10), will be distributed to fans attending the Red Dream Fan Fest.

The Manchester United alumni will also participate in the third night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival, taking place on June 28, adding further excitement to the city’s vibrant cultural calendar.

This marks the second major international sports event organized by America & Asia Connect in Đà Nẵng, following the Brazil–Việt Nam Football Festival 2024, which brought Brazilian football legends to the city earlier this year. VNS