Cần Thơ Catfish overturn 12-point deficit to defeat HCM City Wings

By Xuân Đăng

HCM CITY — The Cần Thơ Catfish rallied to beat the HCM City Wings 76-65 in a hard-fought away game, thanks to tactical adjustments and the return of sharpshooter Michael Soy.

After losing the previous match on the Catfish home court, the City Wings were determined to bounce back on their own turf at Hồ Xuân Hương Gymnasium.

However, the home side were dealt an early blow with new Filipino import Kobe Pableo unavailable for selection, having only just replaced Christian Rios. Head coach Argel Mendoza opted for changes in the starting line-up, fielding youthful forwards Nathan Triết Huỳnh and Đậu Trung Kiên in a bid to strengthen rebounding and inside defence.

On the Catfish side, coach Phan Thanh Cảnh made a minor tweak, reinstating Phạm Đức Kiên to the starting five.

In the opening quarter, the City Wings showed significant improvement defensively. Their combination of a traditional centre and two athletic forwards allowed them to dominate the paint and neutralise the visitors’ fast-break opportunities. With both sides focused on defence, the first quarter ended level at 15-15.

The City Wings continued to execute their defensive game plan effectively into the second quarter, forcing the Catfish to take low-percentage shots. After a 0-for-7 start from the three-point range, the Catfish brought back Michael Soy, who made his return after missing the last two games.

The veteran guard quickly found his rhythm, sinking two three-pointers. Nevertheless, the Catfish struggled to penetrate the hosts' defence and trailed by 12 points at half-time, 30-42.

Momentum shifted in the third quarter. While the City Wings relied heavily on Trần Đăng Khoa for offence, the Catfish gradually rediscovered their transition game. The turning point came in the sixth minute, when Darius Kevonte Austin was forced to the bench with four personal fouls. Capitalising on his absence, the Catfish relentlessly attacked the rim, overturning the deficit and entering the final quarter ahead 58-54.

Though Austin returned for the fourth quarter, he was unable to assert himself for fear of fouling out. Exploiting the weakened interior defence, Malek Green dominated inside, helping the Catfish extend their lead to 74-56.

With Đăng Khoa fatigued after scoring 10 of the Wings’ 12 third-quarter points, the hosts failed to make a comeback and eventually succumbed 65-76.

Green was named Player of the Game after registering a game-high 38 points, 13 rebounds and hitting 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

“We turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and forced them into mistakes, which gave us a chance to get back into the game,” Green said. “This win is huge for our confidence moving forward.”

Despite adjusting their tactics and establishing a 12-point lead in the first half, the City Wings were ultimately undone by personal fouls and a lack of offensive support for Đăng Khoa. Austin’s foul trouble proved costly, and the team lacked the depth to sustain their early advantage.

Statistically, the Catfish outperformed their opponents in key areas, including rebounds (46-35), assists (20-10) and steals (10-4). Green led the charge, while Soy provided crucial support off the bench with 11 points in 22 minutes. On the other side, Đăng Khoa (26 points) and James Martinez (21 points) carried the scoring burden for the Wings. — VNS