High flying gymnasts aiming for medals in South Korea

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam aim to win medals in the 12th Senior Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) Championships, which will be held from June 5 to 8 in the vibrant South Korean city of Jecheon.

"My best gymnasts have worked hard for the last weeks and they are all confident for the upcoming tournament," said Bùi Trung Thiện, official of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam.

"This is a key competition, attracting the best and strongest athletes of the continent. Participating here, we can review our ability and know where we stand in Asia."

Speaking to reporters, coach Trương Minh Sang said his players were completely focused during their training, aiming to perfect their technique and hopefully get their highest results in South Korea.

Among those competing, Nguyễn Văn Khánh Phong, who won silver from two previous editions and this year's Varna World Challenge Cup, is the top medal hope.

He advanced to the men's rings finals and lost to Chinese Lan Xingyu in the 2023 event in Singapore and to Yin De Hang, another Chinese player, a year later in Uzbekistan.

"Chinese players are very strong in my category, but I have trained hard and prepared my mentality carefully this time, so I want to grab a medal," said Phong, who has the ambition of also at least maintaining his second position.

Another medal hope is Đặng Ngọc Xuân Thiện, who just secured gold in the men's pommel horse at the Bulgarian World Cup in May.

Other names to look out for are SEA Games champions Đinh Phương Thành, Văn Vĩ Lương and Trịnh Hải Khang, and the young and talented newcomers Hoàng Công Minh, Vũ Thế Thanh and Võ Hoàng Phi Hổ.

"Medals are up for grabs for all competitors. (Through many tournaments) we know clearly about Asian gymnasts. Our athletes have lots of potential and will do their job well," said Thiện.

The Asian championships is also a final test for the Vietnamese team ahead of the 33rd SEA Games in December in Thailand.

In addition to the competitions for the seniors, there is also the 18th junior event held at the same time. Việt Nam will have five representatives competing at the Jecheon Gymnasium.

The Jecheon event officially got underway with an orientation meeting at the scenic Cheongpung Lake Hotel on Monday, with delegates from 20 Asian federations.

Speaking on behalf of the Asian Gymnastics Union, Ali Al Hitmi, FIG First Vice President and AGU Executive Committee Member praised the organisers and emphasised the unifying spirit of this year’s theme: 'One Dream, One Asia – In Dynamic Jecheon'.

Attendees were briefed by AGU officials on logistical matters ahead of the competition. The local organising committee walked participants through competition and training schedules and accommodation arrangements, and venue details, ensuring all delegations are well-prepared ahead of Thursday’s opening competitions.

With world-class athletes, state-of-the-art facilities and strong local support, the organisers believed that the 2025 championships will prove to be a celebration of athletic excellence, warm cultural exchange and continental unity - all set against the dynamic backdrop of Jecheon. VNS