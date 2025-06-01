Kiệt picks his athletes for Asian volleyball tournament

Volleyball

HÀ NỘI — Coach Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt has finalised a list of 14 players who will help achieve his goal of winning the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Nations Cup for the third time in a row.

Việt Nam defeated strong rivals to lift the championship trophy in 2023 and 2024, marking their most successful period in history.

As hosts of this year tournament, Kiệt will ask his players to once again top the podium, sealing the hat-trick victory, at Hà Nội's Đông Anh Gymnasium from June 7 to 14.

After a couple of weeks training intensively in Quảng Ninh, Kiệt picked his best players, including Vi Thị Như Quỳnh, Nguyễn Thị Bích Tuyền, Hoàng Thị Kiều Trinh, Lê Thanh Thúy, Trần Thị Bích Thủy and Trần Khánh Đang.

Captain Trần Thị Thanh Thúy, who had worried her fans after an injury, announced that she has completely recovered and is ready for the tournament.

At the competition – previously known as the AVC Challenge Cup – Việt Nam are in Pool A with Australia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong (China) and India. Pool B features Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Iran, Indonesia, Mongolia and New Zealand.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semi-finals.

“My players have made impressive improvements. We have an Australian expert taking care of fitness, and our physique is remarkably strengthened, helping our smooth tactics at practice," said Kiệt in a press conference on May 30 in Hà Nội.

"We have won this Cup twice. This time we will compete on home soil, so defending the title is even more pressure, which can either lift us up or push us down.

"But in any case, we will try our best to keep the trophy home," he said.

Asked about Kazakhstan, which lost to Việt Nam in last year's final, Kiệt said the team rank 31st in the world and will be the most difficult for his side to overcome this year.

Despite being one step higher than Việt Nam in the world rankings, they could not beat Việt Nam in their previous meets. So the coach said the chances are about 50-50 for both sides if they play each other this year.

Organisers will present awards to teams in the top three, along with eight individual prizes.

Teams will also receive FIVB Ranking points based on their performance. The winners will secure a slot in the 2026 Asian Volleyball Championship.

All matches will be broadcast live on VTVCab channels and Volleyball World's platforms.

The AVC Nations Cup 2025 is considered important for Việt Nam to prepare for major competition at the 33rd SEA Games in December, where they hope to take home their first gold. — VNS