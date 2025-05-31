Ready to race: Việt Nam’s first indoor multi-level go-kart track officially opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — Infinity Racing JSC, has officially launched the country’s first multi-level indoor Go-Kart track, located inside Vincom Mega Mall Thảo Điền, one of HCM City’s most popular shopping mall.

Go-Karting is emerging as a fast-growing motorsport in Việt Nam, gaining popularity particularly among young people.

More than a recreational activity, Go-Kart is considered a foundational discipline for those pursuing a professional racing career, including aspirations to join elite competitions such as Formula 1.

Infinity Racings' track stands out for its unique three-level design, extending 300 metres with technical turns, sloped sections and international-standard safety systems.

This is Việt Nam’s first indoor multi-storey Go-Kart circuit and one of only a few across Southeast Asia, with similar models operating in Singapore and Cambodia. The facility promises an exciting and high-adrenaline experience for drivers of all skill levels.

The Go-Karts used at the venue are supplied by Sodikart, a French manufacturer with nearly 40 years of experience in kart production. The brand is well known for meeting professional racing standards while maintaining the versatility required for entertainment-focused operations.

Designed to accommodate children, beginners, and experienced racers alike, Infinity Racing aims to create a safe, inclusive space for sports enthusiasts. A team of professional coaches and technicians are on hand to offer guidance on driving techniques, safety protocols, and equipment usage, helping ensure a secure and enjoyable racing environment.

Choosing Vincom Mega Mall Thảo Điền as its debut location, Infinity Racing capitalises on accessible transport links and a bustling urban setting. The An Phú metro line is expected to further improve access, enabling more young people, families, and international visitors to engage in the activity.

Speaking at the launch, David Guibal, Co-founder and CEO of Infinity Racing, emphasised the company's broader mission: “Our goal is not simply to build a racetrack, but to establish a diverse motorsport ecosystem in Việt Nam. This includes outdoor circuits, training programmes, and the formation of racing clubs to nurture and develop young talent.”

Infinity Racing is also the first in Việt Nam to adopt a fully electric Go-Kart fleet, aligning with clean energy trends and sustainable development goals. According to Guibal, the initiative is about more than just sport: “We want our racetrack to inspire good habits – from environmental awareness to road safety and respectful behaviour, especially among young participants.”

Each lap around the Infinity Racing circuit is designed not only to thrill but also to serve as a small step towards fostering a dynamic, positive, and responsible motorsport community in Việt Nam. — VNS