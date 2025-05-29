Coach Kim Sang-sik excited to help ASEAN All-Stars defeat Manchester United

Football

HÀ NỘI — Coach Kim Sang-sik expressed his excitement after the ASEAN All-Stars team defeated Manchester United 1-0 in a friendly match in Malaysia on Wednesday.

The only goal came from Maung Maung Lwin of Myanmar in the 71st minute.

In a post-match media session, Coach Kim couldn’t hide his pride in his players, who had exceeded expectations despite having had only two days of training.

He said: "The players played as if they had been together for 20 years. The whole team was very cohesive and organised."

“It is a great honour to face one of the world’s top clubs and win. This impressive result affirms that Southeast Asian players can compete on equal footing with world-class stars.”

Despite the challenge of facing Manchester United, the hastily assembled ASEAN All-Stars squad excelled in the match. Coach Kim fielded 27 players, with Nguyễn Hai Long receiving high praise from ESPN for his performance.

Long, who played the entire first half, earned a rating of 7.5 out of 10.

ESPN noted: "The Vietnamese winger threatened the United goal from the start and consistently created opportunities with his pace and dribbling, potentially leading to a goal or assist with better decision-making."

Three other Vietnamese players also impressed: midfielders Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, Nguyễn Văn Vĩ and central defender Đỗ Duy Mạnh. Đức was rated 6.5, with ESPN commenting: "As one of the region's most technically proficient playmakers, Hoàng Đức was the perfect halftime replacement for Reyes. He ensured the All-Stars retained a playmaker looking to push forward and who wasn't afraid to attempt probing passes behind the opposition defence."

Duy Mạnh also received a rating of 6.5. ESPN wrote: "Duy Mạnh's experience was crucial, especially with the changes made throughout the match. He initially played on the right of a three-man defense but moved centrally after Irfan's departure, anchoring the backline even as United pressed in the closing stages."

Commenting on Long's performance, Coach Kim said: "Long focused well. He played just as he does for the Vietnamese national team. I hope he gets more opportunities in international competitions, and I also hope Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim keeps an eye on him."

Long's standout display captured the attention of fans, with many praising his bravery and suggesting he pursue opportunities abroad.

Reflecting on the match, coach Kim added: "We could have scored more goals, but victory against United means a lot to me. I had precious moments with the ASEAN All-Stars."

Following the win, coach Kim and the Vietnamese national team will prepare for a match against Malaysia on June 10 in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.

United coach Amorim expressed disappointment but reiterated his commitment to an attacking style of play. He acknowledged that his team played slowly and lacked the courage to win in every situation, adding that the most important thing was that no player had been injured.

Despite the defeat and some fans' booing, Amorim believes this reaction could be beneficial:

He said: “The booing is probably what we need. If the fans see that our play is ineffective, they have the right to react, and we must reflect on ourselves.” VNS