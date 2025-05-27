HÀ NỘI Hà Nội FC coach Makoto Teguramori emphasised the significance of his team's victory over Hà Nội Police, stating it adds excitement to the V.League 1 championship race as the season nears its conclusion.

Despite playing with one fewer player for the final 30 minutes after Phạm Xuân Mạnh was sent off, Hà Nội FC defeated Hà Nội Police 2-0 on Monday. This result leaves Hà Nội five points behind the leaders Nam Định, with two games to go.

“If we had lost this match, the championship race would have been over. This victory is crucial and gives Hà Nội FC a chance to claim the title,” Teguramori said.

“Hà Nội Police played well. After our player Mạnh received a red card, we focused on controlling the match. Even while shorthanded, we managed our defence and created counter-attack opportunities that led to goals. Other players stepped up in Mạnh's absence.”

In contrast, Hà Nội Police coach Mano Polking expressed disappointment with his team's performance at such a critical moment.

He candidly discussed the physical and mental toll following their regional final against Buriram United in the ASEAN Club Championship, where they suffered a heartbreaking penalty defeat after a 3-3 draw (5-5 on aggregate) on May 22.

With this victory, Buriram United became the first Thai team to win the ASEAN Club Championship and the inaugural season of its revival in 2025.

“My team came into the match fatigued after 120 minutes of intense competition in the ASEAN Club Championship final,” Polking said in the post-match press conference.

“Our physical strength was depleted, and the players’ morale was affected by our disappointing result.”

The situation at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium reflected Polking's observations. Hà Nội Police struggled in the match, displaying a lack of cohesion and being completely outplayed by their opponents in the first half.

“Hà Nội FC demonstrated determination and strength in their challenges,” Polking said.

“After receiving the red card, they effectively switched to a defensive counter-attacking style and scored. Congratulations to Hà Nội FC.”

Despite having a numerical advantage for most of the second half, Hà Nội Police remained stagnant and conceded a second goal in the 87th minute from an exemplary counter-attack by Hà Nội FC.

This marked the end of Hà Nội Police's hopes for points and underscored the lingering impact of their earlier defeat to Buriram United.

“We aim to finish in the top three of V.League 1 and advance as far as possible in the National Cup. The team must quickly regain its spirit, and must focus on achieving this goal,” Polking said.

Although the season is not yet over, it is evident that Polking is under significant pressure, especially as a heavily invested team struggles in both the regional arena and the V.League 1 championship race.

Currently, they sit fifth in the league with 33 points. With two matches left, Hà Nội Police still have an opportunity to reclaim their honour, but Polking must face the reality that his team has fallen out of the most crucial race of the season.

Polking Recently, expressed his sorrow over the loss to Buriram United in a personal post, writing: “A painful defeat, very painful. It’s hard to explain this feeling. But we must always believe that it is part of the process and part of life.” VNS