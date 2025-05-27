Region’s top footballing event renamed ASEAN Hyundai Cup

Football

HÀ NỘI — The Southeast Asia’s premier men’s national team tournament will be named the ASEAN Hyundai Cup after the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) signed a contract with Hyundai Motor.

The partnership was announced at an event on Monday and marks the first foray of Hyundai, one of South Korea's leading conglomerates, into regional football.

Under the agreement concluded by the AFF’s exclusive commercial partner SPORTFIVE, Hyundai is also a Presenting Partner of three other major ASEAN football championships, the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup, the ASEAN Women’s MSIG Cup and ASEAN U23 Championship.

Football sponsorship has been a core element of Hyundai’s brand and sports marketing strategy, beginning in 1999 with its partnership with FIFA and expanding by becoming the official sponsor for CONMEBOL Libertadores in Latin America.

The Hyundai Cup is the South Korean company's first partnership with ASEAN football as it strategically targets Southeast Asia for growth - increasing its presence in the region’s key markets and strengthening its connection with the passionate ASEAN football community.

The 2024 edition of ASEAN’s flagship event once again smashed records attracting an audience of 541.5 million and cumulative views of 12.66 billion on social media channels.

“On behalf of the ASEAN Football Federation and our member associations, we are honoured to welcome Hyundai, a global leader in mobility and innovation and a steadfast supporter of football as the title partner of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup," said AFF President Major General Khiev Sameth.

“Hyundai’s legacy of excellence and its unwavering commitment to the global football community align perfectly with AFF’s mission to drive the growth and development of football across Southeast Asia. The ASEAN Hyundai Cup embodies the highest aspirations of our region’s players, fans and nations.

"Together with Hyundai, we are poised to write an exciting new chapter, one that will inspire future generations, strengthen our communities, and proudly showcase the boundless spirit of ASEAN to the world."

The President of Hyundai Motor Asia Pacific, Sunny Kim, said: “Football is more than a sport for Hyundai, it’s a platform that unites and empowers communities. With over 26 years of global partnerships, we see ASEAN as a region where football’s spirit thrives. This sponsorship aligns with our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ by supporting education, inclusion and sustainable growth."

With the biennial ASEAN Championship last held from last December to this January, it means that the inaugural Hyundai Cup will take place in 2026.

From the tournament's 15 previous editions, Thailand currently lead the way with seven titles. Việt Nam are the reigning champions after winning their third crown on January 5. — VNS