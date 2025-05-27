V.League 1 relegation battle heats up as final matches approach

Football

HÀ NỘI — The shaky point gap between the teams at the bottom of the rankings keeps the battle to remain in V.League 1 unresolved, even as the season nears its end.

As the V.League 1 2024/25 heads into its final matches, the situation at the bottom is still uncertain. Unlike previous seasons, this year’s struggle to avoid relegation is fiercer than ever, with four teams from the central region – Sông Lam Nghệ An (SLNA), Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng, and Bình Định – competing for survival in the national premier league.

Currently, Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh are the only representative from the central region that have officially secured their place in the league. Meanwhile, the remaining four teams are at risk of relegation, as the points gap between them remains very fragile.

After a 2-2 draw with Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) last Friday, Đà Nẵng now have 21 points, pushing Bình Định to the bottom of the rankings. However, if Bình Định capitalises on upcoming opportunities, they could engineer a dramatic escape.

The situation is not solely about points.

Today, Quảng Nam will face Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh. If Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh play with the attitude of a team without goals, Quảng Nam could seize the chance to secure three crucial points, gaining a significant advantage in their quest for survival.

This could serve as an important stepping stone for Quảng Nam, boosting their confidence before facing Nam Định in the next match. Quảng Nam also hope that Nam Định will clinch the championship if they defeat SLNA and Hà Nội cannot overcome Hà Nội Police. In that scenario, Nam Định may lack motivation in their penultimate match, making their final game against HAGL largely a formality, which could open up more opportunities for Quảng Nam to achieve their goal of remaining in the league.

Meanwhile, SLNA, currently ranked 11th out of 14 teams with 23 points, face the greatest risk. Their upcoming schedule is daunting. After playing Nam Định, they will meet HAGL and Đà Nẵng – both of whom are also fighting to escape the relegation zone. If SLNA fail to earn points in these matches, they could find themselves tied with the bottom teams. The direct confrontation with Đà Nẵng in the season finale could become a 'relegation decider'.

Another important factor is the influence of teams that have already lost their competitive edge. A lack of motivation or resignation from teams that have secured their place in the league or given up on championship hopes can lead to unexpected outcomes. In this context, courage and motivation to compete become crucial for survival.

This season, the team at the bottom of the V.League 1 rankings will have to go down to the lower division, the first division. Meanwhile, the team at the second-to-last position in the V-League rankings will be forced into a play-off with the team ranked second in the first division to earn a slot in the V.League 1.

This intensifies the pressure not just to stay in the league but also to avoid the play-off position. Every point is now as valuable as gold, and even the smallest mistake could jeopardise an entire season.

The intensity at the bottom of the table is expected to last until the final match, where every goal and every dispute will be vital.

A season that many predicted would be calm has turned into a storm for the bottom teams. They are not only fighting for points but also for the honour and survival of a football region rich in tradition. — VNS