Dolphins smash record in VBA X opener

HCM CITY — The Nha Trang Dolphins delivered a dominant performance in their opening match at the VBA STAR X, thrashing hosts Ho Chi Minh City Wings with a record-breaking 123-77 victory.

The Dolphins built their offensive schemes around playmaker Jaylyn Richardson and centre John Fields. In response, the City Wings adopted a similar formation, featuring veteran point guard Trần Đăng Khoa and centre Darius Kevonte Austin.

The Dolphins edged ahead early in the first quarter through a diverse attacking display led by Fields. The 2.06m-tall centre dominated the paint, while Richardson spearheaded lightning-fast counterattacks, helping the visitors establish momentum.

On the other end, Khoa served as the creative and scoring engine for the Wings, aided by teammate James Martinez, to keep the deficit to 19-27.

By the second quarter, the Dolphins found their rhythm. Coach Todd Purves' squad moved the ball fluidly, constantly finding open looks to extend their advantage.

Despite Coach Argel Mendoza calling a timeout and rotating in all five bench players in an attempt to stem the flow, the Wings saw the gap widen to 18 points at half-time, trailing 44-62.

The Dolphins showed no signs of slowing down in the third quarter. Local players such as Huỳnh Vĩnh Quang, Sơn Minh Tâm and Võ Huy Hoàn maintained the pressure, increasing the Dolphins’ lead to 94-57 by the end of the third quarter.

With a substantial cushion in the final quarter, Coach Purves rested his starters. Even so, the Dolphins’ bench squad continued the onslaught, eventually stretching the lead to nearly 50 points.

Their 123-77 win not only marked a resounding start to the tournament but also equalled the VBA record for most points scored in a single game. The score also represented the largest winning margin in the team's history.

Jaylyn Richardson was named Player of the Game after contributing 29 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals. “This was my first time playing in front of Vietnamese fans, and I truly value this opportunity,” Richardson said post-game. “Our preparation made the difference today, and we will continue working hard to pursue further wins.”

The visiting team also had other bright spots. John Fields, returning after a one-year absence, made a powerful statement with 20 points and 20 rebounds, underlining his dominance in the paint. Veteran guard Nguyễn Thành Đạt, after nearly two years away from the court, also made a strong return with 10 points. The Dolphins’ bench added a remarkable 48 points, in stark contrast to the Wings’ total of four.

Despite solid individual performances from Khoa Trần and the team’s two imports — all scoring over 20 points — the Wings were exposed defensively, particularly around the basket and in transition, leaving Coach Mendoza with much to address moving forward. _ VNS