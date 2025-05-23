Catch all 63 matches of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on FPT Play

HÀ NỘI — FPT Play, a multi-platform digital television provider, announced on Thursday that it has officially acquired the exclusive media and broadcasting rights for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

From June 15 to July 14 (Vietnamese time), FPT Play will broadcast all 63 matches of the tournament across its multi-platform system, which includes terrestrial, cable, satellite TV, IPTV, internet, mobile devices, public screenings, and social media.

The Deputy General Director of FPT Play, Tô Nam Phương, said that securing these rights marks a significant effort by the company to bring unprecedented international sports tournaments to Vietnamese audiences, allowing fans to experience world-class football.

To enhance the viewer experience, FPT Play will introduce interactive features such as Live Chat during broadcasts and high-quality talk shows that provide in-depth, multi-dimensional analysis.

The FIFA Club World Cup is a premier international men’s football tournament and this year will debut a new format with 32 clubs competing for the title.

Hosted in the US, one of the co-hosts of next year's 2026 FIFA World Cup, the tournament will feature matches in iconic stadiums, including the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the opening match on June 14 and the MetLife Stadium in New York for the final on July 13.

The event will offer a total prize pool of up to US$1 billion, making it one of the most lucrative tournaments in football history. VNS