Linh advances to quarter-finals of Malaysia Masters badminton tournament

May 23, 2025 - 11:03
Việt Nam's top female badminton player Nguyễn Thùy Linh. — Photo BWF

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's top female badminton player, Nguyễn Thùy Linh, has reached the quarter-finals of the women's singles at the 2025 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament.

Linh, currently ranked No. 26 in the world, defeated Denmark's Line Christophersen, ranked No. 35, with a score of 2-1 on Thursday.

The match was thrilling from the outset. In the first set, both players fiercely contested each point, taking turns to gain an advantage. The intense exchange continued until Linh narrowly lost 22-20.

In the second set, Linh regained her momentum and played with renewed strength, catching her opponent off guard. In crucial moments, she made no mistakes and won decisively, 21-11. The third game saw both players continue to play cautiously, but Linh’s determination led her to a 21-18 victory.

With this win, Linh advanced to the quarter-finals, where she will face the top seed, Wang Zhi Yi of China, who is ranked No. 2 in the world.

This marks Linh's first appearance in the quarter-finals of a tournament at the BWF World Tour Super 500 level. Two other Vietnamese players, Nguyễn Hải Đăng and Lê Đức Phát, were previously eliminated in the men's singles at this tournament. VNS

see also

More on this story

